Acting With the Stars Rings in the New Year with Popular Sizzle Reel

Acting With the Stars, an acting competition reality TV program’s sizzle reel is receiving thousands of views from eager fans waiting for the show’s premiere

Audiences are begging for grounded entertainment that combines the glamour of Hollywood with the excitement of competition. With more than 2k views in a week, this show is sure to be a big hit in 2026” — Tracey Salton-Jones, Executive Producer of Acting With the Stars

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acting With the Stars , an acting reality television show that helps aspiring and established actors discover opportunities and land roles, recently posted a sizzle reel on the fan-favorite streaming video channel, YouTube. The video has received more than 2,500 views since being posted just a week ago.Each episode of the show follows a group of aspiring and established actors as they rehearse and perform scenes drawn from television, film, stage, and advertising. With guidance from seasoned acting coaches, contestants will take on both classic material and original scripts across multiple genres, performing drama, action, comedy, genre-hopping monologues, musical numbers and even stunt work! Contestants will be challenged to deliver unforgettable scripted and unscripted performances alongside veteran actors, proving they’ve got what it takes to succeed in front of the camera, on stage, and in the studios of Hollywood.Contestants will be judged by a rotating lineup of judges including Hollywood A-listers, acclaimed directors, and top-tier producers who will dissect every monologue, meltdown, and moment of genius. Viewers also get their say, casting votes to decide the winner.After weeks of grueling competition, the winner is crowned Acting With the Stars Champion, and awarded a cash prize at a red carpet season finale featuring surprise celebrity cameos and appearances by some of Hollywood’s biggest names."Audiences are begging for grounded entertainment that combines the glamour of Hollywood with the excitement of competition," stated Tracey Salton-Jones, Executive Producer of Acting With the Stars and Founder of Tracey Salton-Jones Productions, the entertainment company behind Acting With the Stars. "With more than two thousand views in a week, the excitement for Acting With the Stars is palpable. TV or Streaming, this show is sure to be a big hit in 2026!"About Acting With the StarsActing With the Stars (AWTS) is an acting reality television show that helps aspiring and established actors discover opportunities and land roles. In addition to unparalleled exposure, participating actors are given the opportunity to win special trophies, great prizes, and support various charities. The premise has actors performing scenes from TV shows, movies, plays, and commercials, evaluated by a panel of distinguished actors/judges. Additional show elements include special ways to evaluate contestants to see if they remembered their lines and if they were able to get into character. Acting With the Stars is a property of Tracey Salton-Jones Productions, and is not affiliated with any other current or past shows, projects, or entities using the phrase “with the stars” in the title.

Acting With the Stars Sizzle Reel

