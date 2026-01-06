Private 5G Shifts to Intelligent Automation, Autonomous Systems & AI Operations, New PrivateLTEand5G.com Report Reveals

Industry Report 2026: Private Cellular Network Deployments Snapshot of the PrivateLTEand5G Deployments Report

Private networks transitioning from connectivity platforms to intelligent automation infrastructure across manufacturing, healthcare, ports, and beyond.

We're now seeing advanced implementations such as 5G RedCap for massive IoT, AI-powered video analytics for safety, and autonomous haulage systems in complex environments.” — Ashish Jain, Co-founder of KAIROS Pulse & PrivateLTEand5G.com

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrivateLTEand5G.com , the telecom industry's premier B2B digital media platform focused on private networks, has released its comprehensive Industry Report 2026: Private Cellular Network Deployments , analyzing the rapid evolution and expansion of private cellular networks across the globe.The new 2026 report reveals a seminal moment for the private cellular network market, as organizations worldwide shifted decisively from feasibility trials to large-scale, operationally-integrated deployments. The defining theme is no longer just connectivity, but intelligent automation, with private 5G - often in Standalone (SA) configurations - powering sophisticated applications including autonomous vehicle fleets, AI-driven quality control, remote machinery operation, and comprehensive digital twins."The year 2025 marked a significant acceleration in the private cellular network market," said Ashish Jain, Co-founder of KAIROS Pulse and PrivateLTEand5G.com. "Private network deployments are increasingly focused on enabling intelligent automation rather than simply providing connectivity. We're seeing autonomous haulage systems in complex mining environments, AI-powered video analytics for safety, and private networks actively replacing legacy systems like Wi-Fi, DECT, and pagers in mission-critical healthcare and utilities operations."The report is available here: https://www.privatelteand5g.com/reports/private-cellular-network-deployments-report-2026/ Key Features of the Report:• Advanced Use Cases: Detailed analysis of autonomous systems, AI-driven operations, and digital twin implementations• 5G Standalone Deployments: Coverage of SA configurations enabling mission-critical automation• Emerging Technologies: 5G RedCap for massive IoT, AI-powered video analytics, autonomous vehicles• Legacy System Replacement: Healthcare, utilities, and logistics replacing Wi-Fi/DECT/pagers with private 5G• Neutral Host Networks: Solutions for stadiums, airports, and university campuses, solving multi-carrier connectivity challenges• Network Slicing Applications: Live 4K broadcast production, event coverage, and other bandwidth-intensive use cases• Spectrum Strategies: CBRS in the U.S., licensed bands in Europe and Asia, providing deterministic reliabilityWho Should Read This Report:• Enterprise Technology Leaders: Discover how private networks enable autonomous operations and AI-driven automation• Telecom Operators & System Integrators: Understand the mature ecosystem delivering highly-tailored vertical solutions• Industrial Operations Teams: Explore autonomous systems and mission-critical automation implementations• Healthcare & Utilities CIOs: Learn how organizations are replacing legacy communications infrastructure• Venue & Campus Operators: Investigate Neutral Host network deployments• Broadcast & Media Professionals: See advanced network slicing for live production applications• Investment & Strategy Teams: Evaluate the solidified business case for private cellular as digital transformation infrastructureThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of over 70 deployments across 17 sectors, including manufacturing, ports, mining, healthcare, education, airports, broadcasting, utilities, railways, and smart cities.Featured deployments span dozens of countries and showcase groundbreaking implementations such as:• Autonomous Operations: Aker BP's fully autonomous private 5G on North Sea oil platforms; Air New Zealand's drone-based automated inventory management• AI-Driven Manufacturing: BMW's Debrecen facility with AI quality control and 1,000 industrial robots; Hyundai's RedCap wireless vehicle inspection technology• Mission-Critical Replacement: Austria's Gesundheit Burgenland replacing pagers and DECT across five hospitals; Memphis utility's CBRS network modernizing grid operations• Broadcast Innovation: BT's multiple network slicing deployment for Emirates Sail Grand Prix; T-Mobile's dedicated 5G for MLB All-Star Game• Transportation Transformation: Deutsche Bahn's first commercial 5G railway network; Maersk's fleet-wide LTE across 450 ships"While industrial sectors like manufacturing, mining, and logistics continue to lead adoption, the use cases have evolved substantially," Jain noted. "The rise of Neutral Host networks is solving connectivity challenges for public-facing venues like stadiums and airports, while advanced 5G features like network slicing enable demanding applications such as live 4K broadcast production."The report emphasizes that the availability of dedicated spectrum - from CBRS in the United States to licensed bands in Europe and Asia - remains a critical enabler, providing the deterministic reliability required for autonomous and mission-critical systems being deployed.The complete report is available for download at PrivateLTEand5G.com and offers essential insights for enterprise technology leaders, telecom operators, system integrators, and innovation teams planning private cellular network strategies.About PrivateLTEand5G.comPrivateLTEand5G is the telecom industry’s only B2B digital media platform for private networks. We offer in-depth coverage of topics in enterprise wireless connectivity. The platform is the go-to digital portal for expert perspectives, discussions, news analysis, insights and industry reports on the global private networks industry comprising technology vendors, service providers, and enterprises.PrivateLTEand5G and the PrivateLTEand5G logo are trademarks of KAIROS Pulse.Media Contact:Ratika GargCo-founder & Editor, PrivateLTEand5G.comRatika.garg@privatelteand5g.com

