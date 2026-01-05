Oklahoma’s only HBCU Langston University School of Business closes 2025 with historic academic momentum

Business students at Langston University receive unique learning opportunities, like the Howard University x PNC National Entrepreneurs at Langston University Entrepreneur Summit in May. Ashley Dillard, Director of Client Solutions at Peregrine Global Services Dr. Green and Mrs. Dillard sharing some knowledge Dr. Green and Mrs. Dillard share Langston University’s results at the 2025 ACBSP Region #6 Conference in New Mexico Dr. Green and Dr. Mambula seek to provide unique opportunities for business students, such as a presentation by President Ray Ruth Jackson.

Langston University’s School of Business finishes 2025 among the nation’s top performers on the Peregrine Exam.

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation heads into the holiday season, Langston University School of Business (LUSB) is celebrating a historic academic achievement that places the institution firmly among the most innovative and impactful business schools in the country.For the second consecutive assessment cycle, Langston business seniors scored in the top 1% nationally on the rigorous Peregrine Outbound Business Exam—a norm-referenced assessment used by more than 500 institutions across the U.S. and 46 countries. These results confirm LUSB’s extraordinary turnaround, documented widely in university reporting and media recognition throughout 2024 and 2025.What makes Fall 2025’s accomplishment even more remarkable is that students completed the exam in a fully proctored classroom setting, hosted by their professors. Under stricter testing conditions, Langston students still performed nearly 20 percentage points above national ACBSP benchmarks, demonstrating that the school’s success is grounded in genuine academic growth—not testing convenience. This performance follows LUSB’s inclusion in national media stories, a surge in enrollment, transformative new partnerships, and curriculum reform.Peregrine Partners Praise Langston’s Leadership and National InfluenceAshley Dillard, Director of Client Solutions at Peregrine Global Services and co-presenter with Dean Green at the 2025 ACBSP Region 6 Showcase on belonging as a strategic academic metric, commended Langston’s transformation: “Langston University demonstrates an exceptional commitment to the growth and success of its students. Working with Dean Green has been a true pleasure—his passion for both his students and the Business Program in Oklahoma is evident in everything he does. He has introduced thoughtful initiatives that foster a strong sense of belonging, and he remains actively engaged in identifying opportunities to elevate the program continually.At Peregrine, we partner with many institutions focused on continuous improvement, and it is gratifying to collaborate with leaders like Dean Green who are deeply dedicated to the advancement of their students and academic programs.”Her remarks echo the national research presented during the ACBSP presentation, which highlighted belonging as a core predictor of student persistence, academic engagement, and performance.Faculty Innovation Drives New Levels of Understanding and RetentionDr. Charles Mambula, a senior professor of Strategy & Policy and co-instructor of the outbound assessment course (MG 4703), shared insight into the school’s academic model:Among the reasons our students are performing well in the Peregrine Exam is the unique approach we have used to help them study, understand, and master the 13 core professional components (CPC) topics.We divide students into diverse teams, assign topics for in-class presentations, and follow each session with structured Q&A. The checks and balances among students—and the professor’s real-time feedback—ensure deeper learning and correction of misconceptions. This teamwork significantly improves retention of essential concepts.” This student-led instructional model is one of several innovative teaching strategies that are reshaping the culture at LUSB and elevating student outcomes.Dean Green Reflects on the Journey: “Belonging Starts in the Classroom”Dean Daryl D. Green, who assumed leadership in 2024 during a period of institutional instability, paused assessments campus-wide for a year to redesign the entire system. His vision has transformed the school, leading to national recognition and top-percentile performance.Reflecting on the journey, Dean Green shared: “Our students are resilient. Many people didn’t give them a chance. Dr. Mambula and I set the standard high. We held student-led lectures, and I learned a lot from them.When I arrived in 2024, we halted testing to ensure we were measuring the right things and preparing our students to succeed. We worked closely with Peregrine to craft an effective assessment strategy, including the new BELONGING metric.Belonging starts in the classroom first. And perhaps we become even better as a business school when every classroom is a place where every student feels they belong.”This philosophy mirrors LUSB’s broader mission articulated in its public materials: building a community of hope, innovation, and inclusion that is remaking the spirit of Black Wall Street for the next generation.A Holiday Message of Hope from Oklahoma’s Only HBCU Business SchoolAs the Holiday season approaches, the Langston University School of Business stands as one of the state’s most inspiring comeback stories. In less than two years, the school has:• Increased enrollment by more than 20%• Launched the OSU Spears 4+1 Graduate Partnership• Earned national visibility across more than 400 media outlets• Delivered record performance on national business competency exams• Hosted major national events like the HU x PNC Entrepreneurship Summit, generating statewide coverage and corporate partnerships• Led Oklahoma in representing the future of HBCU business education through belonging, innovation, and economic empowermentThe School of Business is proving that excellence and equity are not competing values—they are the foundation of a thriving academic community.For Media Inquiries with the Langston University School of Business:You can contact the University’s Public Relations Office at (405) 466-6049 or email Media Relations Specialist Ellie Melero at emelero@langston.edu.ABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. BestColleges.com (2023) recognized it as one of the Best HBCUs for Entrepreneurship in the Nation. The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.

