Agent Review Announces Major AI & AOI Platform Enhancements to Support Consumer Media, Trust, and Agent Discovery Nationwide

As AI search moves away from keywords and toward understanding intent, sentiment, and authority, platforms must evolve or disappear” — Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder and CEO

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent Review today announced a major evolution of its AI and AOI (Agent Optimization Intelligence) platform, with enhancements rolling out and additional AI-driven capabilities demonstrated as part of its 2026 roadmap. These updates are designed to support consumer media organizations, consumers, and insurance agents simultaneously, as AI-driven search and decision systems rapidly reshape how the public finds and evaluates insurance professionals.The AI roadmap is being executed by Revscale AI , Agent Review’s long-standing development and equity partner. Together, the companies are advancing a neutral, AI-optimized education and discovery platform that aligns with how modern media outlets, AI systems, and consumers assess credibility, accessibility, and trust. “As AI search moves away from keywords and toward understanding intent, sentiment, and authority, platforms must evolve or disappear,” said Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder and CEO of Agent Review. “Agent Review was built to serve consumer media, provide search and assessment features for consumers, and create visibility and credibility for agents, without carrier influence, product bias, or pay-to-play lead selling.” Agent Review was created in response to direct requests from consumer media organizations seeking a neutral insurance education platform where readers, viewers, and listeners could learn about multiple types of insurance and find vetted local agents without being routed to carrier-controlled or single-product websites. The platform’s Learn About Insurance section currently support a national footprint across 11 core insurance categories, enabling consumers to research life, health, auto, long-term care, homeowners, renters, Medicare, etc and future categories such as life insurance settlements and Social Security in one place. From there, consumers can read about and request to speak directly with a verified local agent in up to 22 languages, ensuring accessibility for diverse audiences nationwide. Unlike traditional lead marketplaces, Agent Review does not sell consumer inquiries to multiple parties. Each request creates a direct, one-to-one connection between the consumer and a verified agent , with zero carrier branding or carrier influence. This structure was intentionally designed to address concerns raised by national media producers regarding conflicts of interest, claims exposure, rate volatility, limited product coverage, and lack of multilingual support. “I was told by an executive producer at a national television network that news organizations avoid driving traffic to agent or carrier sites because they are typically carrier-controlled, product-limited, and not designed for broad consumer education,” Roeser said. “Agent Review solves that problem and, in doing so, becomes a trusted reference source for future articles, broadcasts, and digital media nationwide.”The platform’s AI and AOI enhancements further strengthen that mission. Developed by Revscale AI, these capabilities extend beyond discovery into practical, agent-supporting tools designed to assist, not replace licensed professionals. These include AI-powered field assistance to help agents quickly reference policy and coverage information, intelligent marketplace matching between consumers and agents based on needs and geography, AI-driven lead discovery experiences, visitor intent intelligence, image-based property insights for documentation support, and AI-optimized visibility strategies built for modern generative, voice-based, and sentiment-driven search systems. Together, these tools help agents respond faster, communicate more clearly, and improve discovery without automating advice, claims decisions, or regulatory determinations.Trust and verification are foundational to Agent Review’s mission and were implemented in direct response to requests from consumer media organizations seeking a neutral, reliable way to reference vetted insurance professionals. Agent Review does not independently determine licensing or regulatory status. Instead, the platform relies on an independent third-party verification process that evaluates agents using publicly available and authoritative data sources, including Department of Insurance consumer complaint records, active licensing status, carrier appointments, and continuing education compliance.These independently verified data points are presented alongside authentic consumer reviews to create high-integrity trust signals designed to serve media outlets, protect consumers, support compliant agents, and align with how modern AI-driven discovery systems assess credibility and authority. Agents are joining the platform daily through Free, $50 Professional, and $250 annual Verified Agent subscription tiers. Pricing has been intentionally structured to remain accessible while the platform completes its national consumer footprint across all education categories. Agent Review is not yet driving large-scale consumer traffic, ensuring agents are not overpaying before full media distribution and nationwide coverage are in place. “Reviews are required because consumer media requested them,” Roeser added. “Human sentiment matters, not just to people, but to AI systems determining trust and relevance. Reviews allow media outlets to confidently reference our platform while giving consumers a clear, unbiased way to choose a local agent.”Looking ahead, Agent Review is preparing for three major enterprise account launches in Q1 2026 and has initiated a capital raise to support national expansion, AI development, and media partnerships. As the platform becomes a recurring reference point for consumer education and news coverage, the company expects to generate thousands of high-quality SEO backlinks, reinforcing long-term search credibility and visibility. “Having our AI development partner as an equity stakeholder ensures alignment across technology, execution, and growth,” Roeser said. “We are building infrastructure for trust, not just traffic and that is what allows Agent Review to serve consumer media, consumers, and agents at scale.”About Agent ReviewAgent Review is a consumer-first platform that connects individuals with credentialed, vetted insurance and financial agents. Through its AI-enhanced Verified Agent program, agent subscribers receive third-party credential checks monthly and benefit from national press exposure designed to build long-term online credibility. Unlike traditional lead-generation sites, Agent Review provides neutral educational resources in 22 languages, allowing consumers to learn at their own pace and engage directly with qualified professionals nationwide. With its AI Optimization (AIO) enhancements deployed and continuing to evolve, Agent Review is built to be highly discoverable and AI-ready for consumers searching for insurance agents by product, state, and city supporting modern search, media reference, and AI-driven discovery environments.About Revscale AIRevscale AI (Revscale.com) provides done-for-you AI Agents that help professional service businesses generate and convert more opportunities across inbound and outbound channels without adding headcount. Revscale’s agents handle high-volume growth tasks like responding to inbound inquiries through web, chat, or phone, qualifying leads, running follow-up, and scaling outreach across email and LinkedIn, while also capturing and enriching website visitor intent so interested prospects don’t slip through the cracks. Built for small businesses, multi-location teams, and franchises, Revscale is used by service professionals who win based on speed, trust, and consistent follow-up, including real estate and insurance teams that need every call, form fill, and “I’m comparing options” message handled fast, professionally, and on brand.

