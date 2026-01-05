B&D Capital Partners Advises Premier Electrical Staffing on $50 Million Growth Financing to Support Strategic Expansion

Premier Electrical Staffing B&D Capital Partners Fifth Third Bank

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&D Capital Partners announced today the successful placement of up to $50 million in senior debt financing led by Fifth Third Bank on behalf of Premier Electrical Staffing, LLC (“Premier” or the “Company”). The initial closing occurred on November 26, 2025, with the full commitment providing Premier significant flexibility and capacity to support its long-term strategic growth initiatives.The financing positions Premier to accelerate its next phase of expansion, including organic growth and a targeted acquisition strategy focused on building a scaled national platform in skilled trades staffing. The facility provides the Company with durable capital and flexible debt service designed to support continued investment in operations, leadership, technology, and strategic opportunities.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Premier Electrical Staffing is a leading skilled trades staffing provider serving electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and other specialty contractors across the United States. The Company supports critical infrastructure projects including hospitals, commercial and industrial developments, and data centers, delivering a reliable labor force in an increasingly constrained labor environment.“Premier was founded with the goal of building a best-in-class platform in skilled trades staffing, and this transaction represents an important milestone in that journey,” said Charles Blevins, Founder and Chairman of Premier Electrical Staffing. “The capital and partnership structure we have put in place allows us to invest confidently in our people, expand our footprint, and pursue strategic opportunities that align with our long-term vision. B&D Capital has been a true partner in helping us position the business for its next stage of growth.”B&D Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Premier, leading the structuring, negotiation, and placement of the financing. In addition to executing the transaction, B&D Capital is expected to continue supporting Premier as a long-term strategic and capital markets partner, including advising on future acquisitions and growth initiatives.“This transaction reflects our shared view of Premier as a scalable platform with significant runway,” said Tom Donaldson, Managing Partner at Blystone & Donaldson. “Our role extended beyond arranging capital. We worked closely with management to ensure the financing supports Premier’s broader strategic objectives and positions the Company to pursue disciplined, value-accretive growth over time.”The transaction further underscores Fifth Third Bank’s continued commitment to supporting growth-oriented businesses in the Charlotte market through tailored capital solutions and strong local partnerships.B&D Capital Partners is an affiliate of Blystone & Donaldson, LLC, a Charlotte-based merchant bank with advisory, capital markets, and principal investment capabilities across multiple industries. B&D Capital Partners is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and member of SIPC.

