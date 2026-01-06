The Peak CMMC C3PAO: Ascend Cyber Rebrands as Peak InfoSec

Peak InfoSec Logo C3PAO & ATP Badges

After a year of marked expansion, Ascend Cyber is rebranding as Peak InfoSec to reinforce its role as a peak CMMC services provider.

Returning to "Peak InfoSec" clearly communicates who we are and the standards we uphold. Our expert teams deliver consulting, training, and CMMC certification assessments at the peak of the field.” — Matthew Titcombe

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak InfoSec today announced a strategic brand unification, consolidating its operations and capabilities under the Peak InfoSec name as part of its long-term vision for growth, clarity, and market leadership in the cybersecurity sector.Over the past year, the company has taken significant steps to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ("CMMC") ecosystem. These steps included multiple strategic mergers and the addition of highly credentialed personnel, including Lead CMMC Assessors, CMMC Provisional Instructors, and other seasoned cybersecurity professionals. As a result, Peak InfoSec has expanded well beyond its roots as one of the earliest and most experienced CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organizations ("C3PAOs"), becoming a leading provider of CMMC consulting and training, CUI consulting and training, ISO consulting, and related cybersecurity services.When these teams and capabilities first came together, the organization introduced a new operating brand: Ascend Cyber. This brand reflected the company's growth, ambition, and unified direction. The name symbolized forward momentum and a commitment to helping customers navigate increasingly complex threat and regulatory environments.More recently, the company was approached by a larger cybersecurity firm regarding a perceived trademark concern related to the Ascend Cyber name. While the company's leadership team and legal counsel respectfully disagreed with the claim and believed its position was defensible, the leadership team determined that pursuing a prolonged legal process would be costly, time-consuming, and ultimately counterproductive to the company’s mission and clients.After careful consideration, the company elected to move forward under Peak InfoSec—one of the founding organizations and strongest legacy brands. Established more than a decade ago, Peak InfoSec has built a reputation for integrity, trust, and excellence by delivering world-class cybersecurity services to leading organizations worldwide.“Returning to the Peak InfoSec name clearly communicates who we are, what we do, and the standards we uphold,” said Matthew Titcombe, President of Peak InfoSec. “Our team operates at the peak of the field, and this brand reflects the precision, confidence, and reliability our clients expect from their service providers.”The decision preserves the original intent behind Ascend Cyber—excellence, growth, unity, and progress—while aligning those values with a brand that carries deeper market equity, sharper focus, and stronger differentiation. The move is a strategic refinement designed to support long-term vision and sustained leadership.Under the unified Peak InfoSec banner, the company will continue to help organizations remain secure, confident, and ahead of evolving cyber threats. The updated Peak InfoSec website is now live, offering information on certification, consulting, training services, and new course enrollment opportunities.About Peak InfoSecPeak InfoSec is a trusted cybersecurity leader providing CMMC assessments, consulting, training, and compliance services. With more than 10 years of experience and a team of industry-leading experts, Peak InfoSec helps organizations achieve clarity, confidence, and resilience in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

