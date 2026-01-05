Roofs In A Box to Showcase Scalable Business Solutions at RoofCON 2025 in Oklahoma City

RoofCon 2026

Roofs In A Box will unveil virtual staffing, AI lead nurturing, and intent data solutions designed to help contractors scale faster and boost profitability.

At RoofCON, we’re excited to show roofing and construction business owners how they can modernize operations, cut costs, and leverage data to scale faster than ever before.” — Ed Pain, Founder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofs In A Box (RIB) is proud to announce its participation in RoofCON 2025, taking place January 5–7 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. As one of the industry’s most forward-thinking solution providers, RIB will be showcasing innovative tools designed to help construction and roofing companies scale efficiently, reduce operational costs, and boost profitability through technology-driven solutions.At RoofCON, RIB will present its Virtual Staffing Solutions, which connect businesses with top-tier talent from South and Central America. These highly skilled professionals deliver exceptional results helping companies save over 80% on operational costs without compromising quality or service. From administrative support to project management and marketing, RIB’s virtual teams empower business owners to focus on growth while maintaining world-class performance.In addition, RIB will be introducing its cutting-edge AI Lead Nurturing System, designed to automate follow-ups, engage prospects, and convert more leads into customers—all while saving time and ensuring consistent communication.RIB will also debut its newest product, Intent Data, an advanced marketing intelligence tool that allows business owners to see who is searching online for their services and visiting their websites. Beyond basic contact information, Intent Data provides over 44 detailed attributes about potential customers including net worth, income, credit range, homeowner status, marital status, social profiles, and even skip-tracing features. This powerful insight helps companies target the right audience, personalize outreach, and close more deals.“Roofs In A Box was built to help contractors work smarter, not harder,” said Ed Pain, Founder of Roofs In A Box. “At RoofCON, we’re excited to show roofing and construction business owners how they can modernize operations, cut costs, and leverage data to scale faster than ever before.”Attendees can visit Roofs In A Box at Booth 1809 during RoofCON to see live demos, meet the team, and discover how RIB’s virtual solutions and data-driven tools are reshaping the construction industry.

