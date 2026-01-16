Matrix Basements CEO Nick Richmond to Appear on WTMJ 620 ‘Sunday Sip’ Segment

Greg Matzek Finished Basement Greg Matzek Basement

MILWAUKEE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basements is excited to announce that CEO Nick Richmond will be featured on the popular “Sunday Sip” segment on Newsradio 620 WTMJ. The segment will air on Sunday, January 25th at 9:50 a.m., giving listeners a chance to hear directly from Nick about what makes Matrix Basements unique.During the interview, Nick sat down with Greg Matzek to discuss a recent basement project and what it’s been like working with Matrix. He also shared insights into the company’s core focus on basement finishing and how Matrix has grown and evolved over the years. Listeners will get a behind-the-scenes look at Matrix’s turnkey, one-stop-shop process, from initial design to the finished basement Nick highlighted the high-quality materials used in every project and shared details about the innovative Forever Wall system , which has become a hallmark of Matrix’s work. He also explained what truly sets Matrix apart from other basement companies, giving listeners a clear sense of the company’s dedication to quality, service, and customer satisfaction.The “Sunday Sip” segment on WTMJ 620 is part of Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News and features conversations with local business leaders, community partners, and organizations. The goal of the segment is to spotlight local businesses and share insights about their work, events, and offerings that might interest listeners. Fans of Matrix Basements can tune in on Sunday morning to catch Nick’s interview and learn more about the company’s approach to creating beautiful, functional basement spaces.Matrix Basements encourages anyone interested in basement finishing, home renovations, or learning more about what makes their process stand out to tune in to the segment on January 25th at 9:50 a.m.

