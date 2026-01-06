Local Chiropractic Office Celebrates 10+ Years of Helping Families Thrive Through Nervous System-Based Care

Pinnacle Chiropractic Team Pregnancy at Pinnacle Chiropractic Family at Pinnacle Chiropractic

Families often arrive feeling exhausted and discouraged after trying everything they were told should work.” — Dr. Jordan Dieterele

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a decade, Pinnacle Chiropractic has been supporting families across Manatee and Sarasota counties by focusing on what many parents now recognize as the foundation of lifelong health: the nervous system.

Founded over ten years ago, Pinnacle Chiropractic specializes in pediatric, prenatal, and family nervous system-based chiropractic care, serving infants, children, pregnant mothers, and entire families. Over the years, the practice has become a trusted local resource for families seeking natural, holistic support for concerns such as ADHD, sensory processing challenges, colic, reflux, sleep struggles, chronic ear infections, pregnancy discomfort, and postpartum recovery.

A Decade of Purpose-Driven Care for Children and Families

Unlike traditional chiropractic models that focus primarily on pain or posture, Pinnacle Chiropractic is strictly nervous system-based. Care is centered on how stress—physical, chemical, and emotional—affects neurological function, especially in developing infants and children.

Over the past ten years, the practice has served thousands of families throughout the Bradenton, Sarasota, and Lakewood Ranch communities. Parents frequently report improvements not only in physical symptoms, but also in emotional regulation, focus, sleep quality, digestion, immune resilience, and overall family well-being.

“When a child’s nervous system is overwhelmed, it shows up everywhere—behavior, sleep, digestion, and emotional regulation,” explained Dr. Kirsten Foullong, certified pediatric and prenatal chiropractor at Pinnacle Chiropractic. “Our role is to gently support that system so children and families can move out of constant stress and into a state of healing and growth.”

This specialized approach has positioned Pinnacle Chiropractic as a leading provider for families seeking:

Pediatric chiropractic care for ADHD and sensory challenges

Infant chiropractic care for colic, reflux, and feeding difficulties

Prenatal chiropractic care using the Webster Technique

Postpartum and family wellness care focused on nervous system regulation

Commitment to Education, Safety, and Community Trust

All doctors at Pinnacle Chiropractic are certified pediatric and prenatal chiropractors, trained through nationally recognized organizations focused on family-centered care. The practice places a strong emphasis on education, ensuring parents understand how the nervous system influences health and why gentle, age-appropriate care is essential—especially for infants and children.

Beyond patient care, Pinnacle Chiropractic remains deeply involved in the local community, hosting family-friendly events, educational workshops, and outreach initiatives designed to empower parents with knowledge and support.

“Our mission has always gone beyond chiropractic adjustments,” Dr. Dieterle added. “It’s about restoring hope, confidence, and trust in the body—especially for families who feel unheard or stuck in the medical system.”

Looking Ahead: The Next Decade of Impact

As Pinnacle Chiropractic celebrates this milestone, the practice remains focused on its long-term vision: becoming the most trusted pediatric and prenatal chiropractic office in Florida while continuing to serve families with compassion, integrity, and excellence.

With growing awareness around nervous system health and its role in childhood development and maternal wellness, the team believes the next decade will bring even greater opportunities to serve families earlier, more proactively, and more holistically.

About Pinnacle Chiropractic

Pinnacle Chiropractic is a pediatric, prenatal, and family chiropractic office located in University Park, Florida. The practice focuses on nervous system-based chiropractic care for infants, children, pregnant mothers, postpartum women, and families seeking natural approaches to health and wellness.

Location: 7984 Cooper Creek Blvd., Suite #104, University Park, FL 34201

Phone: (941) 822-8828

Website: https://www.pinnaclebradenton.com

Who is Pinnacle Chiropractic?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.