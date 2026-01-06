Actor Erron Jay Launches ‘12N12’ Kidney Transplant Donor Campaign to Inspire Life-Saving Action

Actor and kidney transplant recipient Erron Jay turns gratitude into action by launching a national donor awareness campaign inspiring black men to save lives.

This campaign isn’t about pressure,” Jay added. “It’s about education, compassion, and empowering men with the facts so they can decide if donation is right for them.” — Erron Jay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor and men’s health advocate Erron Jay has officially launched Erron Jay’s 12N12, a kidney transplant donor awareness campaign designed to educate, mobilize, and inspire individuals to consider becoming living kidney donors.The Erron Jay 12N12 campaign -representing 12 Donors, 12 Months -is dedicated to raising awareness of the critical demand for kidney donors by presenting authentic narratives, addressing common misconceptions, and motivating actionable participation throughout 2026. By means of monthly initiatives, digital storytelling, and ongoing community engagement, the campaign aims to encourage men of color to consider becoming living kidney donors.For Jay, who received a kidney transplant in 2021 following a diagnosis of Stage IV renal failure, this initiative is focused on converting awareness into meaningful, life-saving outcomes.“My life was extended, renewed, and transformed by the generosity of a living kidney donor, and my gratitude is what serves as the cornerstone of this campaign,” said Erron Jay. “The Erron Jay 12N12 Campaign is about using my platform to bring visibility to an issue that affects millions of families, especially people of color, and to remind men in particular that one selfless decision can give someone an entirely new life.”Jay’s remarkable diagnosis was matched only by the extraordinary support he received from the Hollywood community. Thanks to friends such as Zendaya, Cedric the Entertainer, Lena Waithe, and Yvette Nicole Brown, news of Jay's critical health situation quickly spread, leading to the discovery of a kidney match. In the end, a high school friend volunteered to be a living donor for Jay. Although this friend wasn’t a perfect match, her donation enabled Jay to find a more compatible donor through a kidney exchange program.Jay is known for his rich tenure in Hollywood with a career that has traversed the landscapes of television, film, and theater. His resume also features roles in films and TV projects such as Disney's "KC Undercover", and "2 Lava 2 Lantula”, VH1’s Famous Crime Scenes, as well as Netflix’s “Lucifer” and “No Good Nick”.National transplant statistics indicate that, as of 2024, 97,569 individuals were on the United States kidney transplant waiting list, with 48,137 patients undergoing transplantation. Living donation contributes to reduced wait times and improved patient outcomes; however, data from minorityhealth.hhs.gov reveal that only 7.3 percent of living donors are African American, in contrast to 68.2 percent who are white. Additionally, men comprise just 35 percent of all living donors across these groups.Erron Jay’s 12N12 campaign will roll out a series of initiatives including educational resources, social media challenges, personal testimonials, and partnerships with medical professionals and advocacy organizations. Each month will focus on a call to action to educate and activate men into action —making the complex donor application process more relatable to my target audience.“This campaign isn’t about pressure,” Jay added. “It’s about education, compassion, and empowering men with the facts so they can decide if donation is right for them.”The campaign encourages supporters, media, and advocacy groups to get involved by sharing information and referring those who are interested to the National Kidney Donation Foundation. Jay hopes that by December 31, 2026, at least 12 men will be registered and fully approved to become living donors. For Jay, even saving just one life through this effort would make all his hard work worthwhile.For more information about Erron Jay’s 12N12, upcoming activations, or how to get involved, follow@ERRONJAYS12N12 on Instagram.

Erron Jay Announces the Launch of His 12-Month Living Donor Awareness Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.