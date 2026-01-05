Professional Moving & Storage Strengthens Local Presence with Tailored Relocation Services in Lawrence, Kansas

Professional Moving & Storage strengthens its presence in Lawrence, KS, offering personalized relocation services for families and businesses.

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Moving & Storage, a trusted name in relocation for more than two decades, has announced expanded services aimed at meeting the evolving needs of residents and businesses in Lawrence, Kansas. By strengthening its local presence, the company continues its mission of providing tailored, customer-first relocation solutions backed by professionalism and care.Founded in 2000 and based in Lawrence, Professional Moving & Storage has a long-standing commitment to ensuring that each move is handled with precision and respect. The experienced team of movers in Lawrence offers personalized support throughout the moving process, whether it's a residential move, commercial relocation, or customized storage solution.As part of the company's strategic efforts to better serve the area, additional staff training and operational enhancements have been implemented to streamline service delivery and improve customer satisfaction. With a focus on affordability, dependability, and the secure handling of belongings, the company stands out among regional movers for its hands-on approach and community-centered values.For anyone seeking a reputable moving company in Lawrence, Professional Moving & Storage continues to be a top choice, delivering stress-free transitions with a foundation built on trust, efficiency, and a customer-first mindset.About Professional Moving & StorageProfessional Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company founded in 2000 by Bobby Jones in Lawrence, Kansas. With over 20 years of experience, the company has served the greater Kansas area with a commitment to customer satisfaction, guided by the belief that 'the customer is the only boss.' The company emphasizes professionalism, customer care, and efficient, reliable service. Its core values include trustworthiness, affordability, and respect for customer belongings, with the goal of delivering a smooth and stress-free moving experience.

