PatchMaster Welcomes Its 10th Texas Franchise with the Launch of PatchMaster The Woodlands & Spring

PatchMaster Franchisees Mike & Jennifer Hollingworth

Family-owned location brings expert drywall repair services to The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball, Klein, and Magnolia

We chose PatchMaster based on my construction background and our shared goal of building something meaningful, fostering stability, and creating a lasting legacy for our family and children.” — Mike Hollingworth, PatchMaster The Woodlands & Spring Franchisee

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the nation’s leading drywall repair franchise, proudly announces the opening of its 10th franchise in Texas with the launch of PatchMaster The Woodlands & Spring, owned and operated by Mike and Jennifer Hollingworth. This newest addition to PatchMaster’s fast-growing network will serve customers across The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball, Klein, and Magnolia.With a strong background in residential construction management, retail management, and project management, franchise owner Mike Hollingworth brings extensive industry expertise and valuable local connections to the PatchMaster brand. His hands-on experience in home building made PatchMaster a natural fit for the couple.“We chose PatchMaster because of my experience in home construction and our shared desire to build something meaningful for our family,” said Mike Hollingworth. “By launching this business together, we hope to grow financial wealth and create a lasting legacy for our children.”PatchMaster specializes in fast, professional drywall repair, fixing holes, cracks, dents, interior painting, and other common wall damage with a level of quality and efficiency that has fueled the brand’s rapid expansion across the U.S. and Canada. The opening of PatchMaster The Woodlands & Spring marks an exciting milestone as the company continues to strengthen its presence throughout Texas.“Mike’s construction background and commitment to exceptional service make him an outstanding addition to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, President & CEO, PatchMaster. “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in Texas with this 10th location.”PatchMaster The Woodlands & Spring is family-owned, with Mike and Jennifer working side by side to bring reliable, customer-focused service to the community.For more information or to schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact Mike at mhollingworth@patchmaster.com.About PatchMasterPatchMasteris a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch+Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.Learn moreTo explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com

