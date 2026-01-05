Professional Moving & Storage Recognized for Over 20 Years of Exceptional Moving Services in Overland Park, KS

PMS Moving celebrates 20+ years of excellence, providing reliable and efficient moving services to families and businesses in Overland Park, KS.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Moving & Storage, a trusted name in relocation and storage solutions, is being recognized for more than 20 years of exceptional service in Overland Park, Kansas. The family-operated business has consistently delivered reliable, personalized moving support to residents and businesses throughout the region, making it a top choice among overland park movers Over the past two decades, Professional Moving & Storage has built a strong presence in the local community through a commitment to quality, professionalism, and environmental responsibility. Offering a full range of services that include residential and commercial moves, packing, storage solutions, and coordination support, the company has earned its reputation as a premier moving company in Overland Park With customer satisfaction at the forefront, the team at Professional Moving & Storage provides tailored moving plans to meet a variety of needs and budgets. Their transparent pricing, experienced movers, and dedication to reducing the environmental impact of relocation services have made them a go-to resource for anyone searching for movers near me in Overland Park Through their continued focus on community involvement and eco-conscious practices, the company remains committed to making each move stress-free and efficient for the clients they serve.About Professional Moving & StorageProfessional Moving & Storage is a family-operated moving and storage company based in Kansas, proudly serving the local community and surrounding areas for over 20 years. The company offers affordable, efficient, and personalized services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, professionalism, transparency, and eco-friendly practices, Professional Moving & Storage strives to provide stress-free relocation experiences backed by experienced coordination and responsible service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.