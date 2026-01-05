DaggerCon Brings Two Days of Fantasy, Fandom, and Community to Midtown Atlanta – March 13–14, 2026

Mikochan performs at DaggerCon 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DaggerCon is growing fantasy, gaming, and pop-culture convention coming to Midtown Atlanta on March 13–14, 2026. This immersive two-day event will bring together fans from across the region for a celebration of cosplay, gaming, K-pop, tabletop adventures, indie creators, fantasy art, worldbuilding, and all things heroic.Hosted in the heart of Midtown, DaggerCon 2026 will feature:• Celebrity GuestsVoice actors and industry creatives from popular video games and shows.• Tabletop & Console Gaming RoomOpen-play spaces, tournaments, and learn-to-play sessions spanning D&D, TTRPGs, and strategy games. Gaming console play areas will also be available.• Artist Alley & Vendor MarketplaceHand-crafted art, props, decor, collectibles, indie comics, and fantasy-themed merchandise.• Cosplay ProgrammingPanels, workshops, photo meetups, and the signature DaggerCon Cosplay Runway Showcase.• Panels & WorkshopsBehind-the-scenes industry talks, worldbuilding sessions, writing workshops, and creator Q&A panels.• Special After-Hours EventsExclusive VIP meet-and-greets, themed social mixers, and late-night panels and gaming blocks.“Atlanta has one of the most passionate fandom communities in the country,” says DaggerCon board member Camilla Garcia, “Bringing DaggerCon to Midtown is our next step in expanding an event that celebrates creativity, imagination, and the shared love of heroic adventures.”DaggerCon 2026 Sponsors will have direct access to 2,000+ in-person attendees throughout the two-day convention. DaggerCon will also reach thousands more online viewers through livestreamed panels, gaming sessions, creator interviews, and digital content distributed across streaming platforms.DaggerCon has already secured sponsorship from Ethereal Gaming and QMCR Printing . They were the first sponsors to take advantage of the lanyard and badge sponsorship package. All sponsors receive exhibit space at the convention, logo on convention signage and both web and print advertising the convention program."We are just very excited to be a part of a growing convention especially with being a first time sponsor and help it grow...", says Carol L. Davidson of QMCR Printing, "We can't wait to see the cosplays and the table top play areas."DaggerCon 2026 is expected to surpass previous engagement levels due to expanded programming and its central Midtown location, just a block away from the Georgia Tech campus.“DaggerCon is growing, and our sponsors are essential in shaping unforgettable fan experiences,” says Garcia, “With the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel as our host venue, brands gain an elevated environment for creative activations that resonate with both in-person attendees and our expanding online audience.”DaggerCon is a memorial convention for the late Elizabeth "Liz" Dagger, a longtime Atlanta con attendee that passed away in 2023.Event Details:Dates: March 13–14, 2026Location: Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel, 866 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308The host hotel room rate for DaggerCon guests is $179/night when using our group code DAGDAGK.Tickets: $50 and available now on Eventbrite and the Dagger-Con.com official website Exhibitors & Sponsors: Sponsorships start at $1,000 and include exhibit space.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership information, please contact:team@dagger-con.com

