Ajax Defense Appoints Wesley Sparks as Chief Strategy Officer

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajax Defense Appoints Wesley Sparks as Chief Strategy OfficerAjax Defense is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley Sparks as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective January 5th, 2026. In this role, he will lead corporate strategy, growth initiatives, and long-term business development as the company continues to expand its position in the defense sector.Wesley Sparks is a former U.S. Army Infantry and Acquisition Officer with multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan. During his military career, he supported major defense acquisition programs at PEO Ground Combat Systems, bringing firsthand operational and procurement experience to complex defense programs.Following his military service, Wesley Sparks built a strong private-sector career in business development and strategy, working with two major prime defense contractors before joining Ajax Defense. He is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, holds an MBA from the Overton School of Business, and additional post-graduate studies at the University of Virginia.In addition to his professional experience, Sparks is an active member of AUSA, NDIA, and the Association for Corporate Growth. In 2025, he published Buying Power: The Business of Defense in America, now widely recognized as a leading introduction to the U.S. defense industry.“I’m excited to join Ajax Defense at such a pivotal time for the company and the broader defense industrial base,” said Wesley Sparks. “I look forward to working with the team to build thoughtful, disciplined strategies that support our customers, strengthen our partnerships, and position Ajax for long-term success.”Patrick Malcor, CEO of Ajax Defense, welcomed Wesley to the leadership team:“Wes brings a combination of operational experience, acquisition expertise, and commercial insight,” said Patrick Malcor. “His leadership, industry knowledge, and strategic mindset will be instrumental as Ajax continues to grow and deliver meaningful capabilities to our customers.”Ajax Defense looks forward to the impact Wesley Sparks will bring as the company advances its mission and expands its strategic footprint across the defense industry.

