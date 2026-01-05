Shop Spark Unveils Canada’s Most Accessible Lifestyle Products Delivery Program with Enhanced Spark Rewards

Powered by 250+ licensed partners, Spark delivers compliant same-day lifestyle products across four provinces, backed by enhanced rewards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shop Spark is transforming lifestyle product delivery in Canada with the launch of Spark Delivery and an enhanced Spark Rewards program. Available across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, Spark connects Canadians to 250+ retail partners, including Coterie Brands and Sheeesh, offering fast, legal, and reliable same-day delivery.Spark combines a broad network of premium partners with a seamless digital platform, giving customers access to one of Canada’s largest selections of lifestyle products—from wellness items and beverages to accessories—making shopping simple, safe, and rewarding.Spark Delivery is built on four pillars:Value: Exclusive deals, member-only savings, and accelerated rewards, including a 1,000-point Refer-a-Friend bonus.Speed: Same-day delivery ensures customers get what they want, when they want it.Trust: Fully legal, compliant, and secure.Selection: One of Canada’s largest assortments of lifestyle products.“The way Canadians shop for lifestyle products is evolving,” said Mark Vasey, CEO of Shop Spark. “Spark Delivery offers speed, variety, and rewards, all on a seamless platform—making shopping easier and more rewarding than ever.”About Spark Rewards:The reimagined Spark Rewards program gives members more value, faster. Customers earn and redeem points with every purchase, access exclusive deals, and receive personalized recommendations.About Shop Spark:Shop Spark is a leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, empowering Canadians with fast, legal delivery, exclusive perks, and one of the country’s largest product selections. Partnering with over 250 retailers, including Coterie Brands and Sheeesh, Spark is modernizing the shopping experience through technology, trust, and customer-first innovation.For more information, visit: https://shopspark.ca Instagram: @sparkrewardscanadaPress inquiries: press@fikacompany.ca

