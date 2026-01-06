Flying Squirrel Sports Highlights the Fitness Benefits of Trampoline and Rebounding Workouts

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Squirrel Sports, a global leader in indoor trampoline fun parks, is putting a fresh bounce into fitness routines by spotlighting the health benefits of trampoline and rebounding workouts . Combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues across North and South America are helping people rediscover joyful movement through safe, low-impact activities that support both physical and mental well-being.The brand believes that fitness shouldn't feel like a chore. Flying Squirrel Sports trampoline parks are designed to offer an energetic, inclusive environment where movement becomes play and health becomes happiness.Fitness That Feels Like FunFlying Squirrel guests often report that trampoline workouts don’t feel like workouts at all — until the sweat kicks in. Whether you're leaping into a foam pit, bouncing across wall-to-wall trampolines, or navigating a ninja course, the experience is exhilarating, energizing, and genuinely fun.Beyond the enjoyment factor, trampoline workouts offer numerous evidence-based health benefits:Improved Balance: Mini-trampoline training has been shown to enhance balance and coordination, especially in older adults, by helping the body practice safe landings and recoveries.Cardiovascular Fitness: Just 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous trampolining five times a week helps meet the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada’s physical activity guidelines, boosting heart and lung health.Pelvic Floor Strengthening: Research indicates trampolining activates pelvic floor muscles more effectively than traditional Kegel exercises.Joint-Friendly Movement: Trampoline surfaces absorb the impact of jumping, reducing stress on joints and making high-energy activity more accessible to a wider range of ages and fitness levels.Mental Health Boost: Rebounding naturally releases endorphins and can help regulate the nervous system, offering a fun, physical outlet for stress, anxiety, and emotional release.Experience the Benefits FirsthandWith dozens of locations, including North America’s largest indoor trampoline park in north Calgary, Flying Squirrel Sports invites individuals and families to experience the benefits of bouncing in a high-energy, safety-focused environment.About Flying Squirrel SportsFlying Squirrel Sports is a global entertainment provider with indoor trampoline FUN parks across North America and South America. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more – all in a safe and thrilling environment.

