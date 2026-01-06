Gables Residential Celebrates Quick Strides for New Multifamily and Build-to-Rent Communities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gables Residential, a national leader in the management and development of multifamily apartment communities, closed out 2025 with significant milestones for newly opened communities across the nation.Achievements in the last quarter of 2025 reflect positive outcomes for communities owned and managed by Gables Residential. These include multifamily communities, Gables Queen Anne, Gables Baldwin Park, Bimini Square, and Gables Riverwalk, as well as the build-to-rent community, YardHomes Hero Way.Gables Residential’s first Seattle community, Gables Queen Anne, reached stabilization and was awarded a Fitwel 1-Star certification in December 2025. The community has celebrated many successes since opening in December 2024 to become a cherished haven for residents in the historic Queen Anne neighborhood.Gables manages a vibrant Florida community for a third-party client, Bimini Square, which welcomed its first residents on November 3. Bimini Square is a 198-unit community located near the Caloosahatchee River in Cape Coral, FL. Leading with outstanding client service and focused on resident engagement, the Bimini Square team is dedicated to making this community an exceptional place to relax and thrive.Opening its doors in Orlando in June 2025, Gables Baldwin Park also impressed in the last half of 2025. The multifamily community is now 57% occupied and 62% leased. Terrace views, a prime location in the beautiful Baldwin Park neighborhood, and state-of-the-art amenities have made this community a favorite for area residents.Standing 44 stories in Fort Lauderdale’s beautiful Riverwalk neighborhood, Gables Riverwalk tower officially opened and welcomed its first residents on November 10. The team has seen strong interest, hosting multiple outreach events and recently completing a myriad of VIP tours. Featuring breathtaking views and first-class amenities, the thoughtfully designed community also received a gold-level “Florida Green” High-Rise Residential Building certification from the Florida Green Building Coalition in December.Gables Residential has also successfully managed build-to-rent communities for a third-party client, including YardHomes Hero Way. Located in Leander, Texas, YardHomes Hero Way offers a unique living experience where residents enjoy sophisticated single-family homes with private fenced-in yards, ample on-site amenities, and easy access to nearby attractions. The community celebrated its first move-in in August 2024 and is pacing ahead of schedule. It has achieved more than 90% occupancy with projections to reach stabilization this month.Opportunities to establish a name in the vibrant Seattle market, reach new heights with exquisite communities in Florida, and quickly achieve stabilization in various markets have strengthened Gables Residential’s mission to provide exceptional living experiences for residents.With new communities on the horizon and a full focus on delivering exceptional service, Gables Residential looks forward to continued growth and celebrating future milestones in 2026.For additional information about Gables Residential, visit www.gables.com About Gables ResidentialGables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third-party management services in the above markets as well as in Tampa and North Florida.Gables manages approximately 28,500 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables’ experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com

