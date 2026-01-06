Renowned Tattoo Artist Dillon Forte Opens New Tattoo Studio in Wimberley, Texas

Dillon Forte tattooing in his Wimberley Studio Dillon Forte tattooing client Dillon Forte

Just outside of Austin, the successful tattoo artist opens his downtown Wimberley tattoo studio, bringing his Sacred Geometry work closer to home and community

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tattoo artist and entrepreneur Dillon Forte, internationally recognized for his contemporary Sacred Geometry, blackwork and dotwork designs, has opened a new tattoo studio in the heart of downtown Wimberley, Texas. As a Wimberley resident, Forte’s new studio marks a return home in every sense. After selling his well-known Tattoo Ranch just outside of town, he chose to relocate his studio closer to home, and the creative community that has supported him over the years. Forte has also maintained a strong presence in Austin, and this move puts his focus on Wimberley as both his home base and creative headquarters.

The new studio reflects the next chapter of Forte’s evolving career, blending his refined artistic vision with a more personal, community driven setting. Known for viewing the body as a holistic canvas, Forte creates harmonious designs that flow naturally with the skin, offering clients a deeply intentional and personalized experience. His decision to plant roots downtown underscores his commitment to slowing down, staying connected locally, and creating meaningful work in a place that inspires him daily.

Forte’s work has attracted a global clientele, including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani, and members of Imagine Dragons. His work has also been featured in mainstream publications such as Inked Magazine, Men’s Health, Entertainment Tonight, Texas Monthly, Austin Monthly and more. Beyond tattooing, his creative reach spans photography, painting, and recently released the 2.0 update for his popular Sacred Geometry Drawing App for iPadOS. Appointments at the new Wimberley studio are available by reservation only.

To learn more about Dillon Forte or book a session, visit www.dillonfortetattoo.com/contact

