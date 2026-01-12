Marie Castro-Hamilton Celebrates the 1-Year Anniversary of Her Healing Journey in Best-Selling Book, The Call Within

Marie Castro Hamilton 2025

As The Call Within celebrates its first anniversary, Marie Castro-Hamilton’s chapter remains one of its most deeply felt stories of healing and endurance.

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the book The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation marks its one-year anniversary, Life Changing Energy honors Marie Castro-Hamilton, entrepreneur, metaphysical practitioner, and mobile home business owner, for her contribution to this powerful international #1 best-selling anthology.Originally released on January 4, 2025, The Call Within became an international #1 best seller in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK. Featuring 52 inspiring stories of resilience, healing, and personal growth, the book continues to touch readers around the world. Proceeds from the anthology benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting holistic wellness.In her chapter, “Death Endurance Rise,” Castro-Hamilton courageously shares the emotional and spiritual journey she faced following the deaths of her parents. Her mother’s tragic passing in 2019 and her father’s death in 2023 left a void that felt impossible to fill. Through raw honesty, she recounts the depths of grief, the struggle to cope with loss, and the unexpected path that ultimately led her toward healing and reconnection with her purpose.“Losing both parents shifted everything in my life,” reflects Castro-Hamilton. “I didn’t know how to exist in a world without them. The grief was unbearable, but it also became the catalyst for rediscovering who I was and how I wanted to live moving forward.”Over the past year, Castro-Hamilton’s story has continued to resonate with readers navigating their own experiences of loss and transformation. As the owner of a mobile home business, she has long been dedicated to helping families find affordable housing. Alongside that work, her calling as a metaphysical practitioner has grown from her personal healing journey.She is double master-certified in sound healing, accredited by the Complementary Medical Association, and specializes in crystal healing, sound baths, tuning forks, and Tibetan bowls to support anxiety, trauma, and overall wellness. Castro-Hamilton is also a Reiki Master practitioner and Life Changing Energy Facilitator, offering courses and personal sessions to guide others through their own healing paths.“During my Reiki session with Marie, I felt this incredible sense of calm and relaxation, as though a warm blanket of peace was covering me. Marie is an extremely compassionate and giving individual. I’m so glad I was able to have this session.” Geneva Burgess“I was skeptical about taking the crystal class with Marie since it’s against my religion, only to realize how misinformed I was. I’m glad I took it. It helped me understand and look at things differently. It definitely changed me, as I know it will for others who open their minds to it.” Lydia Bustos"I just read your book.. as soon as you hand it to me I ran inside I've been so incredibly sad I knew I needed something... I started crying the moment I read it everything you felt I'm feeling.. it was mixed emotions happy and sad tears happy that I'm not alone and sad that we both experienced the same pain.. in a way I felt like I was being heard because somebody else is feeling the same if that makes sense.. everything you said I feel now it's heartbreaking but your book gave me hope that one day I too will feel better thank you for the bottom of my heart for sharing your incredible journey God bless you ...." - Kitty CaliforniaIn her chapter, Castro-Hamilton offers an intimate look at the complexity of grief. She shares how everyday moments—such as walking into Walmart, a place her mother loved—triggered overwhelming emotions that left her unable to function. She also reflects on how reconnecting with her roots and honoring cultural traditions like Día de los Muertos became pivotal moments in her healing process.“I didn’t always have the best relationship with my parents, and that compounded the pain. But through this process, I learned that healing isn’t linear,” she shares. “Honoring them on the altar during Día de los Muertos allowed me to feel their presence again and start mending the emotional wounds I carried.”As part of her continued healing journey, Castro-Hamilton immersed herself in holistic practices, pursuing certifications in crystal healing, sound therapy, and Reiki. What began as a personal coping mechanism evolved into her life’s work.“What started as a way to survive my grief became my purpose,” she says. “I found peace through these modalities, and now I help others find the same peace.”Since the release of The Call Within, Castro-Hamilton has also been featured in the anthology Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. Her chapter, “BIG SCREEN T.V.”, explores a pivotal moment from her youth and the decades-long journey to speak a truth she once buried, reflecting on trauma, silence, and the healing that becomes possible through acknowledgment. With support from her church therapist and later through journaling, meditation, and holistic healing practices, Hamilton reconnected with her younger self and began reclaiming her voice.One year later, The Call Within remains a testament to the power of listening to one’s inner voice, honoring grief, and allowing transformation to unfold. All proceeds from the book will be donated to Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides scholarships, wellness retreats, and access to holistic healing tools for those facing chronic illness, grief, or financial hardship.Castro-Hamilton is currently working on her next contribution to a new anthology anticipated in September 2026. For more information about Marie Castro-Hamilton’s work, visit her Facebook page at Marie Castro Hamilton or email gemscrystalslove@gmail.com.Contact:Marie Castro-HamiltonEmail: gemscrystalslove@gmail.com

