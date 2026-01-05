New Poetry Anthology Creative Souls Poetry Set to Launch, Showcasing Diverse Voices and Art

Jackie Lowe and the Creative Souls Collective announce an upcoming anthology of poetry and art, supporting refugee artists in Kenya through its proceeds.

ESHER, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:Launching soon, Creative Souls Poetry is an inspiring anthology that brings together the words and art of the Creative Souls Collective, a group of poets and artists who share a passion for creativity, healing, and community.Born out of open-mic nights at The Bedford in Balham, South London, this forthcoming collection celebrates the voices of both emerging and established poets. Themes of resilience, love, belonging, and empowerment run throughout, creating a body of work that is both deeply moving and profoundly unifying.The anthology also carries a wider purpose: a portion of the proceeds will support the Kakuma Art Project in Kenya, which provides vital art workshops and materials for young refugees. Through poetry and art, Creative Souls Poetry will not only touch readers but also contribute to nurturing creativity and hope where it is needed most.Key Highlights:• Forthcoming anthology featuring diverse poets and artists from around the world.• Launching as a collaboration of the Creative Souls Collective, founded by Jackie Lowe.• Themes include healing, empowerment, resilience, belonging, and community.• Part of the proceeds will support the Kakuma Art Project, giving refugee artists access to creative tools and workshops.• A pre-launch initiative inviting readers, media, and supporters to join the movement of Creative Souls.About the Author:Jackie Lowe is the founder of the Creative Souls Collective, a thriving community of poets, artists, and performers. After discovering the healing power of poetry during a difficult chapter in her life, Jackie created Creative Souls as a safe and inspiring space for others to share words, art, and music.Her vision has grown into a vibrant collective that now comes together in Creative Souls Poetry. The book stands as a testament to the power of creativity to connect people, heal wounds, and create meaningful change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.