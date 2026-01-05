Patrick Lange Announces Sale of Western Chicago HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, a business broker specializing in HVAC companies, has announced the successful sale of a well-established residential HVAC company serving the western Chicago area.

“Excited to start the New Year off with another great company sold. This long-term residential company, just west of Chicago, focused on great customer service with quality employees. The new owners are just entering the industry, but I am confident they will do well with this legacy,” said Patrick Lange.

Founded in 1998, the company has built a strong reputation over 27 years. At the time of sale, the company generated approximately $1.53 million in annual revenue.

The seller has decided to retire and has agreed to remain on a short-term basis to ensure a smooth transition for the new owners.

Patrick Lange continues to advise HVAC business owners nationwide,

