Human Touch® Introduces the Super Novo 3.0: The Next Advancement in Intelligent Wellness at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , the pioneer of immersive massage wellness solutions for more than 45 years, announces the launch of the Super Novo 3.0 , its most advanced intelligent massage chair to date. Engineered with adaptive AI, next-generation DuoSync technology, and an enhanced HT Flex track system, the Super Novo 3.0 sets a new benchmark for personalized, data-driven recovery.Designed for the modern wellness consumer, Super Novo 3.0 delivers a seamlessly customized experience powered by built-in AI and voice-responsive controls. The system intelligently identifies user preferences, adjusts massage parameters in real time, and generates unlimited personalized massage programs. Over-the-air updates ensure that the chair continuously improves, delivering new programs and performance enhancements automatically.A New Era of Intelligent, Self-Adapting WellnessAt the core of Super Novo 3.0 is a major advancement in Human Touch’s proprietary DuoSync system. This multidimensional technology synchronizes dual massage mechanisms to emulate the precision of a professional four-hand massage. The result is deeper muscle engagement, faster tension relief, and a uniquely lifelike experience across the entire body.Complementing this is the improved HT Flex Advanced Full-Body 3D Stretch and a refined S- and L-Track hybrid that delivers more natural spinal alignment, expanded neck-to-glute coverage, and a flatter, more restorative reclining position than previous-generation models.Super Novo 3.0 introduces a new wireless 8" touchscreen tablet controller, offering an intuitive interface, multi-language support, and rapid adjustment of massage type, intensity, heat, acupressure zones, and session duration.Additional enhancements include up to 38 auto-wellness programs (including 4D and a new Yoga Studio sequence), unlimited AI-generated custom sessions, AcuPointBody Sensing with manual refinement, Cloud Touch acupressure with independent zone control, an auto-extending foot and calf massager with adjustable knee positioning, and more.For a full-body, multi-sensory escape, Super Novo 3.0 integrates Premium Sound by JBLwith Human Touch’s Sound Soothe technology offering immersive soundscapes that enhance relaxation and mindfulness. Users may also stream media via Bluetooth for breathwork, meditation, or guided recovery.“Super Novo 3.0 represents the evolution of intelligent wellness,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. “With built-in AI, a streamlined user interface, and advanced massage technology, this chair introduces a new level of personalization that responds in real time to how people want to feel. It is our most intuitive, adaptive, and sophisticated product yet.”Super Novo 3.0 is available in Cream, Gray, and Espresso SōfHyde upholstery, and will retail for $11,999.Human Touch will showcase the Super Novo 3.0 alongside other premium chairs, including the flagship Super Novo X, at Booth #14726 in Central Hall at CES from January 6-9, 2026.About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

