Calibore Launches Partner-Led M&A Advisory Firm Serving Middle-Market Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calibore , a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, today announced its official launch, providing sell-side M&A, strategic advisory, and capital markets guidance to founder-owned and family-owned businesses in the middle market Founded by Scott Stepanik, Calibore was established to address a growing gap in the advisory landscape: experienced, senior-level execution for business owners navigating complex liquidity, succession, and growth decisions. The firm advises companies typically generating between $3 million and $25 million of EBITDA, particularly in sectors where operational complexity, customer relationships, and technical expertise are central to enterprise value.“Many founders spend decades building durable businesses, yet when they enter a transaction process, they are often handed off to junior teams and standardized playbooks,” said Stepanik. “Calibore was built around a different model — senior involvement throughout the process, disciplined preparation before going to market, and a transaction strategy that reflects the owner’s personal, financial, and legacy objectives.”Calibore provides sell-side M&A advisory , minority recapitalizations, strategic growth alternatives, and cross-border transaction advisory. The firm works closely with founders, management teams, and existing advisors to help companies become buyer-ready well in advance of a formal sale process. This includes detailed financial normalization, adjusted EBITDA analysis, identification of value drivers and risks, and clear positioning tailored to specific buyer audiences.The firm’s approach emphasizes thoughtful process design rather than speed for its own sake. By prioritizing preparation, transparency, and buyer fit, Calibore seeks to reduce execution risk, preserve negotiating leverage, and maximize optionality for business owners evaluating strategic alternatives.Calibore focuses on industries characterized by fragmentation, specialized know-how, and long-term customer relationships. These include: home services, engineering and architecture, healthcare services & health tech, specialty distribution, industrial and infrastructure services, regulated B2B services, as well as other technical or relationship-driven sectors where founder leadership plays a critical role in value creation. The firm maintains relationships with private equity sponsors, family offices, and strategic acquirers actively pursuing investments in these segments.With a strong emphasis on credibility and discretion, Calibore positions transactions to appeal to high-quality buyers rather than the broadest possible audience. The firm’s advisory work is designed to support not only valuation outcomes, but also post-transaction alignment, continuity of operations, and successful long-term partnerships between sellers and buyers.Headquartered in New York — with overseas offices in London, Vienna, and Panama — Calibore advises clients across the United States and Europe. The firm’s cross-border perspective enables founders to access a wider universe of buyers and capital sources, particularly as interest in U.S. and European middle-market businesses continues to grow among global investors.“An exit or recapitalization is rarely just a financial event,” added Stepanik. “It’s a personal decision that affects employees, customers, and families. Our role is to guide founders through that process with clarity, judgment, and respect for what they’ve built.”Calibore operates as an independent advisory firm, allowing it to provide objective advice free from product sales, financing mandates, or conflicts of interest. Engagements are selectively chosen to ensure senior attention and high-quality execution on every mandate.For more information about Calibore and its advisory services, visit www.calibore.com

