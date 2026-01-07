Kennedy Design+Build Launches Online Outdoor Living Pricing Estimator for Homeowners in the Lehigh Valley

Kennedy Design+Build

New digital tool addresses rising demand for budgeting transparency as outdoor living upgrades become a top remodeling priority.

We know that starting a major outdoor project comes with a lot of questions, especially about cost” — Cameron Kennedy

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build has introduced a new digital Pricing Estimator for outdoor living projects , giving Lehigh Valley homeowners an accessible way to plan budgets for custom patios, pools, decks, and outdoor kitchens. The move comes as consumers increasingly turn to online platforms to research, vet, and engage with home service providers particularly for complex design-build projects.With homeowners in the region investing more heavily in high-end outdoor environments, the estimator reflects a growing demand for upfront clarity, digital convenience, and trustworthy planning tools in the remodeling process.Kennedy Design+Build serves residential clients throughout Center Valley, Allentown, and Coopersburg with custom design and installation of outdoor living features. Their services include: Outdoor kitchen design and installation with built-in appliances and entertainment zones• Pool and plunge pool design, including integrated landscaping• Landscape lighting design for aesthetics, safety, and extended usabilityThe new Outdoor Living Pricing Estimator is designed to help prospective clients understand realistic cost ranges before beginning a design consultation. Users can input basic project preferences such as desired features and size and receive a general estimate via downloadable PDF. While not a replacement for a detailed quote, the tool aims to support informed decision-making at the earliest stages.The release of the estimator aligns with broader industry shifts:• Over 25% of homeowners’ remodeling budgets are now dedicated to outdoor spaces, outpacing kitchen renovations in priority• High interest rates and a tight housing market have led many families to “invest in place” rather than move• Nearly 98% of home improvement professionals say outdoor upgrades add measurable value to properties• Consumers increasingly expect mobile-first websites and transparent planning tools from service providersThese trends are especially pronounced in the Lehigh Valley, where affluent homeowners are reimagining backyards as multifunctional spaces blending entertainment, wellness, and relaxation without the need for home additions.“We know that starting a major outdoor project comes with a lot of questions especially about cost,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. “This estimator helps people get a clearer picture before they ever pick up the phone. It’s part of our larger effort to make the design-build process more transparent and approachable from day one.”Across the home services sector, technology is reshaping how companies engage with clients. More homeowners now begin their contractor search online favoring businesses that offer digital tools, verified reviews, and easy ways to understand scope and budget. As digital ad costs rise and competition grows, design-build firms are also shifting their strategies to capture trust earlier in the customer journey.This launch reflects a broader evolution in how outdoor living providers meet that expectation. Transparent planning tools are no longer a bonus they’re becoming a baseline for high-consideration services like custom pools and outdoor kitchens.To explore the Outdoor Living Pricing Estimator or learn more about Kennedy Design+Build’s services, visit www.kennedydb.com or contact the team directly.Contact InformationKennedy Design+BuildCenter Valley, PA 18036Phone: 610-854-9993Email: cameron@kennedydb.comWebsite: https://www.kennedydb.com Kennedy Design+Build is a specialized landscape and hardscape design-build firm serving homeowners across the Lehigh Valley, including Center Valley, Coopersburg, and Allentown. The company focuses exclusively on custom outdoor living spaces from patios and decks to pools and kitchens delivering personalized designs and expert installations tailored to every property.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.