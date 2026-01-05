KICKING HORSE MOUNTAIN RESORT SMASHES ALL-TIME DECEMBER SNOWFALL RECORD; HIGHEST TOTAL IN HISTORY

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Record Breaking December

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort located in Golden, British Columbia, Canada on the Powder Highway has December snowfall record. Highest in resort history.

GOLDEN, B.C, CANADA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has officially made history, recording its snowiest December since the resort opened. Total snowfall for December 2025 reached a staggering 340 cm (11 feet), bringing the year to date snowfall to 540cms (over 17ft) and breaking the previous record set in 2017.The relentless series of storms that moved through the region in late 2025 has created the deepest early-season snowpack in years. This record-breaking month has given guests the most consecutive days of fresh snow and powder skiing and riding ever at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort."This isn't just a great start; it’s a historic one," said Richard Oszust, General Manager of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. "To see our December records fall after decades of operation is a testament to the incredible season we are experiencing. The conditions on the mountain right now are truly once-in-a-lifetime."The record was officially sealed following a series of storms over the December Holidays, bringing the season-to-date snowfall total to 540 cm, giving Kicking Horse Mountain Resort what many ski areas envy: the entire 3486 acres open with stellar conditions from peak to base."Our mountain operations and safety teams have worked tirelessly to manage this unprecedented volume of snow," added Oszust. "The quality of this early-season powder is some of the best we’ve ever seen. We are fully operational and looking forward to a legendary winter for our guests."-30-For more information, please contact:media@skircr.com

