Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood in Uptown Dallas Launches Power Lunch and Private Dining for Business Luncheons
Weekday Power Lunch begins at 11 a.m. at Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood, offering refined steakhouse dining and three private rooms for business luncheons.
Located in the heart of Uptown Dallas, Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood brings its signature European-inspired steakhouse experience to the lunch hour, offering an elevated yet efficient option for weekday dining, client meetings, and professional gatherings.
Power Lunch in Uptown Dallas | Weekdays Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The weekday Power Lunch menu features a thoughtful balance of classic steakhouse favorites and lighter midday selections, curated to accommodate business schedules without compromising quality or experience. Guests may choose from both à la carte offerings and a refined prix fixe option.
Power Lunch highlights include:
* Prime NY Strip Steak and Wagyu Burger
* Lobster Roll and Chicken Paillard
* Caesar Salad and Andreas Signature Salad
* Point Judith Fried Calamari
* House-made desserts including Cheesecake and Baklava
Service during Power Lunch is intentionally structured to support both time-sensitive lunches and extended business conversations, making it an ideal destination for executive dining in Uptown Dallas.
Private Dining for Business Luncheons and Corporate Meetings
In addition to its Power Lunch offering, Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood features three private dining spaces, positioning the restaurant as a premier venue for business luncheons, executive meetings, and corporate entertaining in Uptown Dallas.
Each private dining room offers:
* Refined European-inspired interiors
* Personalized service with curated menu options
* A discreet, professional environment for meetings and presentations
* SMART TVs to support business presentations
Private dining rooms are available during weekday Power Lunch service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
These spaces provide an elevated alternative to traditional corporate lunch venues, combining discretion, sophistication, and seamless service.
Now Open for Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, and Private Dining in Uptown Dallas
With the introduction of Power Lunch, Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood now welcomes guests for:
* Weekday Power Lunch beginning at 11:00 a.m.
* Weekend Brunch beginning at 11:00 a.m.
* Nightly dinner service
* Private dining for business and social events
* Bar Cosette, a European-inspired lounge offering cocktails and conversation
Reservations for Power Lunch, weekend brunch, and private dining are now available.
About Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood – Uptown Dallas
Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood delivers a luxury steakhouse experience that blends European elegance with modern Dallas energy. Known for prime cuts, fresh seafood, curated wine programs, and exceptional service, Andreas Prime serves as a refined dining destination in Uptown Dallas for business lunches, private dining, weekend brunch, and evening dining experiences.
