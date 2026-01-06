A New Era of Marketing Leadership: AMA Triangle Announces Signature 2026 CMO Panel Event

AMA Triangle's Annual CMO Panel 2026

Triangle marketing executives will share insights into the future of the function, including strategies to make marketing technology investments more impactful

This panel discussion will shine a light on the real pressures CMOs are facing and the practical decisions they are making as their organizations continue to grow and evolve.” — Michael Johnson, President at AMA Triangle

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association Triangle Chapter (AMA Triangle) will host its signature 2026 Annual CMO Panel on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the North Carolina State University Club beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST. This year’s panel will bring valuable insights into how marketing leaders should evaluate their current martech stacks, integrate emerging capabilities like AI where they add value, and foster cross-functional collaboration to maximize ROI.

The panel format offers local marketing professionals, business leaders, and students unfiltered views from senior Triangle-based marketing leaders on how to navigate the pressure to make smart investments in tools and technologies, while ensuring their teams can perform effectively and positioning marketing as a strategic function in the C-suite. It will build off of AMA Triangle’s 2025 CMO Panel, which examined how to balance authenticity with performance and driving business outcomes with long-term career development.

“The role of the CMO is evolving, especially in fast-growing business communities like we have here in the Triangle,” said Michael Johnson, President at AMA Triangle. “Marketing leaders today are expected to shape business strategy by guiding technology decisions, and clearly demonstrating impact at the executive level. This panel discussion will shine a light on the real pressures CMOs are facing and the practical decisions they are making as their organizations continue to grow and evolve.”

Inside the 2026 CMO Lineup:

Joe Folan is Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing at Relias in Morrisville, a healthcare education and technology company serving over 13,000 healthcare organizations. In his role, Folan leads integrated go-to-market strategies spanning demand generation, partnerships and business development, supporting growth across Relias’ global B2B product and services portfolio. His background includes senior marketing leadership across healthcare, technology and workforce development organizations.

Brandon Ives is the CEO and co-founder of Brasco ///, an award-winning branding and digital marketing agency based in Raleigh. Ives leads strategic communications, brand strategy, and client services, guiding regional and national campaigns while supporting agency growth and quality assurance. Beyond his agency leadership, Ives is actively involved in community and industry boards and planning committees, and his work has earned recognition from the American Advertising Federation, Triangle Business Journal, and the Public Relations Society of America.

Erin McMahon, based in Chapel Hill, serves as Vice President of Enterprise AI Marketing at Aethir, an enterprise-grade cloud computing network with over $113M in annual recurring revenue. Her background includes senior marketing roles leading growth, brand, and go-to-market initiatives for blockchain and artificial intelligence platforms, along with driving product launches and adoption strategies in high-growth, technically complex environments.

Jackie Woodward, based in Pinehurst, N.C., is a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer with Chameleon Collective, a growing consulting and marketing firm generating approximately $24M in revenue. She is widely recognized for her efforts in business transformation, earning honors from several organizations. As a former Global Chief Marketing Officer at Krispy Kreme and Bojangles, Woodward has experience leading brand and digital transformation efforts across both public and private organizations.

Lindsay Michel, MPH, will moderate the discussion. She currently serves as Director and Global Head of Product Marketing for Digital Products & Solutions at Durham-based IQVIA, a global leader in life sciences and clinical research operating in over 100 countries. With nearly two decades of experience across life sciences, global health and product marketing, Michel leads marketing strategies for digital technologies that support clinical trials and healthcare innovation, blending data-driven insight with messaging that inspires and engages.

ABOUT AMA TRIANGLE

For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has provided marketing professionals with opportunities to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 350 members, ranging from Fortune 500 executives to small business owners to students.

Additional information and registration details are available at amatriangle.org.

