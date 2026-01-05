GSA Equipment Expands Heavy Equipment Inventory with Rippa R32-3 Mini Excavator

Rippa R32 Pricing Rippa R32 Rippa R32 Dimensions Rippa R32 Specifications

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSA Equipment is proud to announce the addition of the Rippa R32 Mini Excavator to its growing lineup of heavy-duty construction equipment. The 3.0-ton mini excavator represents a significant expansion into the compact excavation market, offering contractors and property owners a powerful, feature-rich solution at an accessible price point.

The Rippa R32-3 combines performance and operator comfort in a compact package. Powered by a reliable 25-horsepower Kubota V1505 diesel engine, the excavator delivers professional-grade digging power while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. The fully enclosed, air-conditioned cab ensures operator comfort during extended work sessions in any weather conditions.

"We're excited to bring the Rippa R32-3 to our customers," said Adam Nichols. "This machine demonstrates outstanding performance and stability, making it ideal for landscaping, utility work, foundation digging, and a wide range of construction applications."

Key Features:

- Full air-conditioned operator cab

- 25hp Kubota V1505 diesel engine

- Boom swing capability for enhanced maneuverability

- Telescopic chassis for versatility

- Two-speed travel system

- Load-sensing three-pump hydraulic system

- Factory-mounted LED work lights

- 3.0-ton operating capacity

The Rippa R32-3 is now available at GSA Equipment's Barberton location for $25,999 – a significant savings from the original price of $34,888. Financing options are available with payments starting at just $619 per month for qualified buyers, including programs for customers with less-than-perfect credit.

GSA Equipment offers nationwide shipping options and serves contractors and equipment users throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.

For more information, specifications, or to schedule a demonstration of the Rippa R32-3 Mini Excavator, contact GSA Equipment at (330) 825-2307 or visit www.getmowers.com.

About GSA Equipment

GSA Equipment, located in Barberton, Ohio, is a premier dealer of commercial and residential lawn equipment, construction machinery, and mini trucks. With knowledgeable staff, certified technicians, and a commitment to excellence, GSA Equipment provides the experience customers want, the service they expect, and the quality they deserve.

