South Florida Fair Announces Shiner Law Group as Naming Rights Partner for Expo Center

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Florida Fair is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Shiner Law Group, which has acquired the naming rights to the fair’s prominent Expo Center. Effective immediately, the facility will be officially known as the Shiner Law Group Expo Center.This multi-year agreement reflects Shiner Law Group’s ongoing commitment to the South Florida community and its support of local events, economic development, and cultural initiatives. Business partnerships play an integral role to nonprofit organizations, including the South Florida Fair, in helping to offset costs for its guests.“We are excited to partner with the Shiner Law Group and welcome them as the new naming partner of our Expo Center,” said Matt Wallsmith, president & CEO of the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. “Their dedication to serving the South Florida community aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”The Shiner Law Group, a leading personal injury law firm founded in South Florida, views this partnership as an opportunity to further invest in the region it serves.“Over the years countless families – including my own family – have created many great memories at the South Florida Fairgrounds,” said David Shiner, founding attorney of the Shiner Law Group. “Having our name on the Shiner Law Group Expo Center is a meaningful opportunity to give back and invest in a place that brings our community together. We share the fair’s dedication to service, integrity, and community spirit, and we look forward to a strong, long-term partnership.”Conveniently located in West Palm Beach, Florida, the South Florida Fairgrounds is home to the annual South Florida Fair and a variety of events throughout the year in the Expo Center. With a combined 84,750 square feet of versatile floor space, the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds attracts shows such as the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the Outdoor Expo, RV shows, home shows, expansive boat shows and other high-traffic events that include the annual Palm Beach County School District’s graduations. The center’s versatile facilities offer a range of spaces suitable for trade shows, expos, festivals, private parties, corporate functions, and more. The Shiner Law Group Expo Center also offers ample parking for events, with 6,000 spaces available.About Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a Florida-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. With a strong focus on client advocacy, community involvement, and results-driven representation, the firm serves clients throughout South Florida and across the state.Shiner Law Group7800 Congress Ave., #108Boca Raton, FL 33487Phone: 561-777-7700 https://shinerlawgroup.com /shiner-law-group-expo-center/

