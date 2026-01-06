Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes House of Pain: War In The Empire, January 17th

Soboba Casino Resort House of Pain: War in the Empire Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez Art Barrera, Jr Louie Lopez

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome back House of Pain: War in the Empire to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, January 17th at 6pm.Presented by Dave Trujillo’s House of Pain Boxing and Robert Garcia’s House of Champions, this explosive boxing event promises a night of unforgettable battles. This year’s card features a spectacular showcase of talent in the ring including:• Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez (15-0, 8 KO), the comeback of the Leatherweight phenom• Art Barrera, Jr. (10-0, 7KO), the son of Marco Antonio Berrera “The Baby-Faced Assassin”• Louie Lopez (16-2-4, 5KO), “The Fighting Pride of Corona”The card will also feature fan favorite and Soboba Tribal member, Jimmie “El Chingon” Nunzez (9-5, 3KO). Nunez who was raised in the San Jacinto Valley, currently trains at the House of Pain Boxing Club in Temecula. Tickets range from $89.25 for general admission to $157.50 for ringside seating. Doors open at 5pm and the card will start at 6pm.For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Is this Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.

