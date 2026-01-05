University of Arts and Design Launches Online Graduate Programs for Designers Building Businesses

University of Arts & Design Logo

The University of Arts and Design has launched as an online institution offering graduate level programs for designers. Programs integrate design and business.

Our goal is to redefine what design education looks like today. Designers need more than creative ability. They need strategic thinking, adaptability, and business understanding to succeed.” — Dr. Carina Gardner

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arts and Design has officially launched as an online institution focused on graduate level education for designers and creative professionals.Founded to address the gap between traditional art education and the realities of modern creative careers, the University of Arts and Design offers programs that integrate design, digital technology, and business strategy. The university serves designers seeking long term professional growth, leadership development, and sustainable career pathways.While many designers graduate with strong technical skills, they often lack preparation in business fundamentals, systems thinking, and professional strategy. The University of Arts and Design was created to meet that need through academically rigorous programs aligned with current industry practices.“Our goal is to redefine what design education looks like today,” said Dr. Carina Gardner, Founder and President of the University of Arts and Design. “Designers need more than creative ability. They need strategic thinking, adaptability, and business understanding to succeed in an evolving creative economy.”Programs are offered fully online and are designed for working professionals who require flexibility without sacrificing academic depth. Coursework emphasizes applied learning, professional research, and real world outcomes while maintaining strong academic standards.In addition to design and visual communication, programs incorporate business and professional development coursework. This interdisciplinary approach reflects the expanding role of designers who are increasingly expected to contribute at a strategic level across industries.The launch of the University of Arts and Design comes as the creative economy continues to grow while traditional career paths become less predictable. The institution aims to prepare graduates who can build resilient creative careers and contribute meaningfully within entrepreneurial and organizational environments.The University of Arts and Design is currently authorized to operate in nineteen states and was founded in 2024. The institution will continue expanding its academic offerings with a long term focus on quality, integrity, adaptability, and innovation in design education.About the University of Arts and DesignThe University of Arts and Design is an online postsecondary institution dedicated to graduate level education for designers and creative professionals. The university integrates design, technology, and business to prepare students for leadership and sustainable careers in the creative industries.For more information, visit www.uad.education.Media ContactUniversity of Arts and DesignEmail info@uad.educationWebsite www.uad.education

