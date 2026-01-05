First Reliance Bank Expands Presence in Myrtle Beach with New Branch

First Reliance Bank is proud to announce the opening of its new and improved Myrtle Beach branch...

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCQX:FSRL)

Our new location in the heart of Myrtle Beach represents our commitment to uplifting the local community and transforming the lives of our customers” — City Executive Steven J. Lastauskas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – First Reliance Bank is proud to announce the opening of its new and improved Myrtle Beach branch, continuing the bank’s commitment to serving customers across the Grand Strand with exceptional personal and business banking solutions. The new branch is located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, off Grissom Parkway at 3842 Mayfair Street.The new location is designed to enhance customer experience by offering a modern banking environment, advanced financial technology, and the same personalized service that reflects First Reliance Bank’s customer-first philosophy, as evidenced by the First Reliance slogan, There's More to Banking Than Money"Our new location in the heart of Myrtle Beach represents our commitment to uplifting the local community and transforming the lives of our customers,” says City Executive Steven J. Lastauskas. “With a dedicated team deeply immersed in community service, we are thrilled to play a role in the remarkable growth of Myrtle Beach, one of the fastest-growing markets in the country."The new Myrtle Beach branch offers a comprehensive suite of services, including personal and business banking, personal and commercial lending, and mortgage solutions. Community members will benefit from the continued guidance of knowledgeable local bankers who are committed to building strong relationships, delivering reliable service, and helping customers achieve their financial goals.“Our expansion in Myrtle Beach represents more than just a new branch,” says First Reliance Bank’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Saunders. “It’s an investment in relationships. We’re here to provide our neighbors with local service, trusted advice, and financial solutions to succeed. We’re excited to be part of this community’s continued growth.”Community members are invited to visit the new branch, meet the Myrtle Beach team, and learn more about what makes banking with First Reliance different.For more information, visit https://firstreliance.com/locations/myrtle-beach-branch/ ________________________________________About First Reliance BankFounded in 1999, First Reliance Bank is committed to improving the lives of our customers, associates, and the communities we serve in South Carolina. We achieve this by delivering a better banking experience characterized by exceptional service.. With $1.1 billion in assets, we employ 165 professionals across nine locations throughout South Carolina. First Reliance offers a wide range of consumer and business banking solutions, as well as mortgage services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.