Stephen Grossman of SB Pensions to Present Advanced Risk Mitigation Strategies for Real Estate Investors at Industry Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Grossman of SB Pensions to Present Advanced Risk Mitigation Strategies for Real Estate Investors at Industry EventStephen Grossman, Life and Disability Analyst (CA License #0H64567) and founder of SB Pensions, will present advanced risk mitigation and liquidity strategies for real estate investors at a private industry event offered by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association on January 8, 2026.The presentation will focus on how real estate investors and high-net-worth families can identify hidden portfolio risks, protect enterprise value, and create tax-advantaged liquidity using sophisticated insurance and loss-control strategies. Topics include refinancing risk, liability exposure, partner succession planning, and estate liquidity shortfalls.“Real estate builds wealth, but unmanaged risk can quietly destroy it,” said Grossman. “This presentation is designed to help investors stress-test their portfolios and understand how advanced planning tools can protect both assets and legacy.”With extensive experience in insurance analysis, asset protection, and premium-financed permanent life insurance strategies, Grossman works with real estate investors, business owners, and affluent families to design customized, long-term solutions.The January 8 event will bring together experienced real estate investors and industry professionals for education, networking, and strategic discussions around portfolio resilience and long-term planning.About SB PensionsSB Pensions provides independent risk mitigation, insurance analysis, and asset protection strategies for real estate investors, business owners, and high-net-worth families. The firm specializes in tax-advantaged accumulation, liquidity planning, and premium-financed permanent life insurance.Contact:Stephen GrossmanLife and Disability Analyst (CA) License #0H64567SB PensionsPhone: 323-659-4962Email: sgrossman@sbpensions.comWebsite: https://www.sbpensions.com

