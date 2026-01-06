New Book, The Leadership Journeyman, Guides Today’s Leaders Through the Inner and Outer Work of Lifelong Growth

"The Leadership Journeyman: Insights from a CEO Coach on Lifelong Growth, Meaning, and Purpose from the Camino de Santiago" by Peter D. Schwartz, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available. Peter D. Schwartz, author of "The Leadership Journeyman: Insights from a CEO Coach on Lifelong Growth, Meaning, and Purpose from the Camino de Santiago"

The Leadership Journeyman is a transformative guide to help leaders expand their self-awareness and embrace the lifelong journey of growth, purpose, and impact.

The leadership journeyman’s path is one of progressive self-transformation. It’s a walk through unfamiliar terrain — both out in the world and inside ourselves.” — Peter D. Schwartz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO coach and award-winning Vistage Chair Peter D. Schwartz offers a powerful roadmap for modern leadership in his new book, The Leadership Journeyman : Insights from a CEO Coach on Lifelong Growth, Meaning, and Purpose from the Camino de Santiago, published by Entrepreneur Books.Now available at major book retailers nationwide, the book blends more than 20 years of executive coaching with the transformative lessons of a 500-mile pilgrimage across Spain. Schwartz reveals why today’s leaders must evolve not just their skills but their mindsets, beliefs, and inner operating system to thrive in a volatile, uncertain world.“Leadership demands that we let go of fixed ideas of ourselves and our roles and continue to strive to grow ever better, constantly expanding our capacities,” Schwartz writes. “This is the real point of the leadership journey: to recognize that nothing is permanent, perfect, or complete.”A 20-year Vistage Chair who to date has coached 379 CEOs, Schwartz draws from adult development theory, the Leadership Circle Profile, and his own journey along the Camino de Santiago to offer a rare blend of practical tools and deeply personal insight. His book shows leaders how to release limiting “habits of thinking and patterns of behaving,” navigate complexity with self-awareness, and lead with authenticity, courage, and presence.During his five-week Camino trek — including the pivotal moment at the Iron Cross where he laid down a symbolic burden — Schwartz discovered four revelations that ground the book: “Travel light,” “Travel with soft eyes,” “The joy is in the walking,” and “Wabi-sabi — the beauty in imperfection, impermanence, and incompleteness.” These insights parallel the leadership journey and offer a fresh lens on resilience, purpose, and transformation.Through personal stories, real coaching cases, and frameworks for both the inner and outer games of leadership, The Leadership Journeyman equips readers with:Practical tools for communication, decision-making, and strategic thinkingA deeper understanding of the beliefs and patterns that drive behaviorGuidance for shedding outdated identities and building new leadership capacitiesA path to leading with purpose, presence, and an open heartThe result is a book that serves not only as a leadership guide but as a call to growth — for anyone seeking to elevate their impact while remaining grounded in meaning and humanity.“The leadership journeyman doesn’t lead from perfection,” Schwartz writes. “We lead from presence. From the wisdom that comes not in spite of the hard parts but because of them. From the ability to walk with what’s unfinished and still keep going.”Peter D. Schwartz, author of The Leadership Journeyman, is a CEO coach, Vistage Chair, and leadership development authority who has guided hundreds of executives through the challenges of modern leadership. Drawing from adult development theory, spiritual inquiry, business experience, and his pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago, Schwartz helps leaders expand their self-awareness, navigate complexity, and lead with purpose.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

