ET Boys Set To Open for Riff Raff in West Palm Beach 1.24.26

ET Boys

Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the raw energy and pure talent of ET Boys live on stage in their home turf of SoFlo.” — Pepper Gomez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Ready for the ET Boys Performing in Support of Riff Raff at The Banyan Live West Palm Beach, FL - We're thrilled to announce that after a series of #1s in 2025 on Indie Radio, ET Boys are set to take the stage for the Riff Raff Show at The Banyan Live on January 24, 2026!This marks ET Boys first gig, and we're expecting a night of non-stop energy with both past releases and coming tracks. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the raw energy and pure talent of ET Boys live on stage in their home turf of SoFlo. ET Boys will be opening for the mega talent - Riff Raff!These will be lots of freebies for this special evening, so get there early!Date: January 24, 2026Venue: The Banyan LiveTime: Doors Open 7 pmTickets The Banyan Live Official Tickets | West Palm Beach, FLStay tuned for more updates, and get ready to have night to remember!

ET Boys - Woe Am I (official lyric video)

