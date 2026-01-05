Brown, LLC Represents Whistleblower in an $8.39 Million False Claims Act Settlement for Improper PPP Loan

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC helped achieve an $8.39 million settlement in United States v. Marymount Manhattan College, 24 Civ. 423 (JPO), a False Claims Act case brought by Brown, LLC’s client on behalf of the federal government in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The settlement resolves allegations that the college improperly obtained and retained Paycheck Protection Program funds by falsely certifying its eligibility.

The settlement, approved by the federal court in Manhattan, resolves claims that the college misrepresented the number of employees it employed on its PPP loan application and again during the loan forgiveness process. As part of the resolution, Marymount Manhattan College admitted and accepted responsibility for the conduct alleged in the complaint.

Settlement Details and Admissions

According to the complaint, Marymount Manhattan College applied for and received a PPP loan of $6,555,592 in May 2020 after certifying that it met the program’s requirement of having no more than 500 employees in any one location. The government alleged that this certification was false because the college employed well over that number of full-time and part-time employees during the applicable period. Federal rules required full-time and part-time employees to be counted equally for eligibility purposes, but the college improperly discounted part-time employees in its reported workforce size.

In June 2021, the college submitted a loan forgiveness application that again misrepresented its employee count, listing only 447 workers. Based on that submission, $6,197,696.64 of the loan was forgiven. The settlement resolves claims that these false statements violated the False Claims Act by causing the improper disbursement of federal funds.

Whistleblower Action and FCA Enforcement

The complaint in this case was filed under seal pursuant to the False Claims Act, which permits individuals to bring civil actions on behalf of the government when public funds are fraudulently obtained.

“False certifications undermine the integrity of federal relief programs and harm those who follow the rules,” said Jason T. Brown, head of Brown, LLC. “This settlement underscores that institutions will be held accountable when they seek federal funds they are not entitled to receive.”

Pat Almonrode, chair of the whistleblower practice at Brown, LLC, added, “Whistleblowers are essential partners in enforcing protections against improper claims on federal programs, and returning that money to the taxpayers.”

