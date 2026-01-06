Matthew Lesko Expands 50-Year Mission With AI Tool to Help Americans Access Federal and State Government Money Programs

The Question Mark Guy

Matthew Lesko has launched a free online tool to help individuals identify federal, state, and local government and nonprofit programs they may not know exist.

The questions help people find the answers , the hearts are a reminder that we help each other.” — Matthew Lesko

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 50 years, Matthew Lesko has helped Americans find federal, state, and local programs that offer financial assistance. Known for explaining government resources in energetic language, Lesko has launched a new free online tool aimed at helping people identify and navigate public and nonprofit programs tied to everyday expenses.The new platform, LeskoLovesAI.com/payyourbills, uses artificial intelligence to connect individuals and entrepreneurs to federal, state government and nonprofit programs most people don’t know exist—including programs that can help pay bills, grow a business, or create jobs. The tool is free to use and is designed to help people understand what types of assistance may be available before beginning a formal application process.Lesko said the tool reflects what he has seen repeatedly through decades of direct work with the public: knowing what questions to ask often makes the difference between finding help and missing it entirely. LeskoLovesAI is designed to help users frame those questions more clearly and surface programs they may not otherwise encounter.The idea grew out of Lesko’s long-running online community, where members regularly share information, compare experiences, and help one another navigate complex systems. Many people arrive looking for help with a specific problem, then stay to pass along what they’ve learned.“A lot of people don’t realize how much help is already out there,” Lesko said. “Once someone figures something out, they usually want to help the next person. That’s how this has always worked.”The launch builds on Lesko’s ongoing work through LeskoHelp.com, an online community where individuals and small businesses can receive paid research assistance and guidance in locating grants, loans, and other forms of government support. While LeskoHelp offers deeper, case-specific research, LeskoLovesAI serves as a free starting point for people looking to explore available options on their own.According to Lesko, many assistance programs are underused not because people are ineligible, but because the information is difficult to find or hard to interpret. Some programs are not limited to students or low-income households, and many do not require repayment, yet confusion around eligibility and application rules keeps participation low.Rather than directing users toward private financial tools, LeskoLovesAI focuses on public and nonprofit resources that already exist. The platform does not promise funding and does not replace agency applications, but it helps users identify options and follow up directly with the organizations that administer them.As he looks ahead to 2026, Lesko said his focus remains on shared knowledge and practical help. In keeping with that message, he has updated his signature look—still wearing question marks, but now paired with hearts. “The questions help people find the answers,” he said. “The hearts are a reminder that we help each other.”About Matthew LeskoMatthew Lesko is an author, speaker, and consumer advocate widely known for his question-mark suits and Free Money books. For more than five decades, he has focused on helping people locate and understand government grants, loans, and assistance programs. His current projects include LeskoHelp.com and LeskoLovesAI.com/payyourbills, which emphasize answers, shared knowledge, and making public and community resources easier to navigate.

