Global Publishing Media Group Announces 2026 Winners Across Its Leading International Business Award Programs

Recognition is not simply a badge, it is evidence of performance, innovation, and trust.” — Richard Baker

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Publishing Media Group (GPMG), a long-standing independent authority in global business recognition, today announced the release of the 2026 winners lists across its full portfolio of industry and leadership awards. The announcements mark another milestone year for the organization, which has been profiling business excellence since 2012 and now reaches an audience of more than 600,000 subscribers and over 500,000 monthly website visitors worldwide.The 2026 release recognizes businesses, advisors, innovators, and leaders who have demonstrated exceptional performance, strategic impact, and sector-defining results over the past 12 months. Each program has been independently researched and reviewed, with criteria focused on achievements, innovation, and contribution to local and international markets.The complete listings for all 2026 programs are now publicly available:2026 AWARD PORTFOLIOThe following GPMG titles have now released their official 2026 winners:Global 100 – 2026 - Recognizing world-leading businesses and professionals across multiple sectors.M&A Today – Global Awards – 2026 - Highlighting excellence across mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance.Lawyer International – Legal 100 – 2026 - Profiling leading legal practitioners and advisory firms shaping global legal practice.American Business Vanguard – 2026 - Acknowledging top-performing companies and leadership across the United States.SME500 UK – 2026 - Celebrating the growth and innovation of the United Kingdom’s small and medium-sized enterprises.The Strategist – 2026 - Spotlighting individuals and companies executing market-defining strategy and leadership.Women in Leadership – Top 100 – 2026 - Recognizing influential female leaders driving change across global industries.Opuluxe Awards – 2026 - Honouring premium brands in luxury markets, craftsmanship, and service excellence.Finance World Review – 2026 - Highlighting standout performers in global finance, professional services, and fintech.Global Health & Wellness – 2026 - Celebrating exceptional contributions in healthcare, wellbeing, and clinical innovation.ELEVATING GLOBAL BUSINESS VISIBILITYFor more than a decade, GPMG has provided award winners with independent recognition that supports credibility, stakeholder confidence, and commercial visibility. The awards sit within a broader ecosystem of digital publications, editorial features, and marketing resources designed to help organizations stand out in increasingly competitive markets.Richard Baker, Chief Editor at Global Publishing Media Group, commented:“Recognition is not simply a badge — it is evidence of performance, innovation, and trust. Our role has always been to bring authentic achievement to the forefront. The companies and leaders featured in our 2026 programs are shaping industries and setting standards that others will follow.”2026 NOMINATIONS NOW OPENGPMG continues its awards schedule throughout 2026. Businesses, professionals, and organizations wishing to be considered for upcoming recognition can submit nominations here:ABOUT GLOBAL PUBLISHING MEDIA GROUPFounded in 2012, Global Publishing Media Group is an independent media organization specializing in international recognition programs, sector reports, and digital publishing. GPMG’s award ecosystem spans multiple industries, providing structured evaluation and editorial profiling for organizations operating at regional, national, and global scale.MEDIA CONTACTGlobal Publishing Media Group167–169 Great Portland Street, 5th FloorLondon, W1W 5PF, United KingdomTel: +44 204 538 5984Web: www.gpmg.uk

