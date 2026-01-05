Epicurean Hotel to Feature 2026 Class of Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts’ Local Artists Spotlight Program

Epicurean in located at 1207 S. Howard Ave. in South Tampa's Soho District Epicurean is collaborating with Gasparilla Arts and Gasparilla Festival of the Arts for this event.

Opening reception and special preview will take place on January 17

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (GFA) and Epicurean Hotel are proud to announce a new collaboration celebrating Tampa Bay’s vibrant creative community. On Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 6:30 8:30 PM, Epicurean Theatre will host an opening reception of a special preview exhibition featuring the 2026 Class of GFA’s Local Artist Spotlight Program.Supported by a grant from the Gobioff Foundation, the Local Artist Spotlight Program annually recognizes five exceptional Tampa Bay–based artists, awarding each a complimentary booth to exhibit and sell their work at the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, occurring in 2026 on February 28–March 1. Participating artists also receive expanded visibility through GFA’s marketing and social media channels.This year marks a milestone for the program: for the first time, the selected artists will be showcased in an exhibition at Epicurean Hotel.The 2026 Local Artists Spotlight honorees are:• Caitlin Albritton — Jewelry• Scott Causey — Sculpture• Elizabeth Eckels — Sculpture• N. Carlos Jay — Painting• Scott Solary — WoodworkingArt enthusiasts, collectors, and supporters of the local arts community are invited to attend the opening reception, where guests will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by Epicurean Hotel. The evening offers an intimate first look at the artists who will be featured at the 2026 Festival and highlights GFA’s and Epicurean’s shared commitment to uplifting local creative talent. The exhibition willremain on view until February 13, 2026.The opening reception is free and open to the public; an RSVP is requested.To attend the opening reception, please click here: About Gasparilla ArtsGasparilla Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that believes art has the power to enrich lives and transform communities. Its mission is to connect people with art, create an environment for artists to flourish, and support arts education through our annual festival and year-round programs while celebrating an inclusive and vibrant Tampa Bay community where art and people thrive. The nonprofit organization relies on sponsorships, festival weekend retail sales, and corporate and individual gifts to fund its programs and events.

