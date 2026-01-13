VARGO® Appoints Gautham Jayaraman as President & COO as Company Drives AI-Driven Waveless Fulfillment

Jayaraman is tasked with strengthening VARGO®’s foundation by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and democratizing fulfillment technology.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARGO, a proven leading systems integrator and pioneer of waveless fulfillment , today announced a strategic leadership transition. Bart Cera will retire from his role as President and CEO. Gautham Jayaraman has been appointed as his successor, assuming the role of President and COO, effective immediately.Known for its innovation in waveless fulfillment, VARGOchampioned the expansion of the COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine) WES system. This advancement pivoted VARGOfrom a conventional material handling provider to a premier automation systems integrator, offering world-class software to orchestrate warehouse operations.“I appreciate Bart for his commitment to VARGOand our customers over the past 19 years,” said Chairman Mike Vargo. “I am thrilled to pass the torch to Gautham. His technical expertise and collaborative spirit will help drive innovative solutions to our customers.”Gautham Jayaraman brings an extensive background in operations, consulting, and program delivery across several Fortune 500 companies. Jayaraman is tasked with elevating VARGO’s foundation through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the democratization of fulfillment technology.Jayaraman’s immediate focus will be on accelerating growth across the business. That includes expanding sales, driving innovation, and advancing AI capabilities within the COFEplatform, with a particular emphasis on unlocking new levels of operational performance for VARGOcustomers.“This is a remarkable opportunity to lead an organization that is well-prepared for future achievements. I am honored by the trust Mike Vargo and Carlos Ysasi have placed in me to guide the company and to build upon the solid foundation established by founder Julius Vargo in 1971,” said Jayaraman.“The eCommerce, retail, and distribution industries are at an inflection point. Now more than ever, investing in agile technology solutions is critical to building optimized, resilient, and future-ready fulfillment operations. Our commitment is to help our customers achieve the greatest possible return on their investment.At the same time, we must continue investing in our most valuable asset at VARGO— our associates. Developing our in-house talent is essential, as the pace of change will never slow down. We have strengthened, and will continue to strengthen, our agility and adaptability to drive our next phase of growth and deliver the level of value our customers expect from their partnership with VARGO.”About VARGOVARGOis a leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and orchestrates cohesive, waveless fulfillment systems. Retail and e-commerce operators are often strained by growth, labor shortages, inconsistent performance, and costly automation that impedes reaching business goals. VARGOexists to ensure fulfillment operations deliver on their promise.Our approach starts with designing an optimal process first. Then we integrate IT systems and automation technologies. At the center is COFEWES, the orchestration engine that coordinates labor, software, and automation for waveless, real-time fulfillment. The result is higher throughput, better service levels, and a lower cost per unit — performance our customers can count on, even at peak.

