AgHires Launches Job Seeker Survey to Gain Insight into Agricultural Hiring Trends

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgHires, a leading recruitment and job advertising firm for the agriculture, food production, and horticulture industries, has launched a new Job Seeker Survey designed to capture real-time insights directly from professionals navigating today’s agricultural job market.

The survey aims to better understand job seeker preferences, expectations, and challenges throughout the hiring process. Findings will help AgHires identify emerging trends and provide employers with actionable guidance on how to attract, engage, and retain talent across the agriculture industry.

“Job seekers offer invaluable insight into what’s working and what isn’t within the hiring process,” said Karyn Moyer, Senior Marketing Manager at AgHires. “By hearing directly from candidates, we can help employers make more informed hiring decisions and create stronger, more effective candidate experiences.”

The survey is open to all agriculture professionals and job seekers at any stage of their career and covers topics such as job search behavior, communication preferences, and factors that influence employment decisions.

Participants who complete the survey can enter a drawing to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Contact information is collected solely for contest purposes and will not be used for marketing outreach.

To participate in the AgHires Job Seeker Survey, visit: https://form.jotform.com/aghires/job-seeker-survey-2026

