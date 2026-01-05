Music Legend Carol Connors gets two standing ovations for her film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Elvis, Rocky and Me, The Carol Connors Story

my heart was touched by the reaction to the film and my song” — Carol Connors, Elvis, Rocky and Me:The Carol Connors Story

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music legend, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe Nominee Carol Connors , whose book “ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: THE CAROL CONNORS STORY” went to #4 on Amazon’s Best Seller List, in the pop star category and whose audio book is currently nominated for a Grammy Award, had it's World Premiere Saturday night @ the Palm Springs International Film Festival filmmakers: Dahlia Heyman, Director Alex Rotaru, and Executive Producers Julian Warshaw & Matthew Einstein, along with celebrities like Kathy Garver, Geoffrey Mark, David Longoria, attended the Premiere, the theater was sold out.after the film ended the room stood to its feet for a standing ovation, then Carol will sang the song she wrote the night Elvis passed away about her relationship with the King of Rock and Roll called “YOU LOVED MY NIGHT AWAY” which made history at this film festival, after the song Connors received a 2nd standing ovation.Connors was bought to tears and said she was touched in her heart at the reaction of the film and song.Connors said, “I have been going too the Palm Springs International Film Festival since it was conceived by Mayor Sonny Bono in 1990.”Connors stated, “The Film Festival turned into a force to be reckoned with, ONE OF MOST PRESTIGIOUS IN THE WORLD.”Connors when on to say “Now in 2026 to have my documentary film in the festival “Elvis Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story” is a dream come true. My beloved dad used to say to me dream on, little girl, Dream on…. And I did, and I still do because my dreams are still coming true!”“Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story” is produced by Dahlia Heyman, Chip Rosenbloom, and directed by Alex Rotaru.Talia Shire, Mike Tyson, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Beverly Sassoon, Barbie Benton, Bill Conti and others make appearances in this film.The film runs 75 min.The film’s Producers Dahlia Heyman and Chip Rosenbloom said “We have been working on this film for a very long time and are thrilled to finally be able toshare it with the world. We could not imagine a better home for our world premiere than the Palm Springs International Film Festival."ABOUT THE FILMAt just 15 yrs. Old in 1958, off the back of a number one single, the sky was the limit for Carol Connors. What followed was an unexpected and groundbreaking legacy for the singer-songwriter, who proved that a young woman’s career in show business was not limited to performing on stage. Behind the lyrics for major original Hollywood songs, she collected two Oscar nominations, most notably for Rocky (1976). Whether sidestepping the machinations of Phil Spector or pursuing romances with men from Elvis Presley to Robert Kulp, Carol Connors continues to forge her own path as a unique presence in American culture.ABOUT CAROL CONNORSCarol’s first hit record “TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM” from the genius of Rock n Roll, the infamous Phil Spector who wrote the song for Carol’s voice. Connors was and will always be the voice of The Teddy Bears.Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song “GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time “With You I’m Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song “Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller.Connors wrote songs for Disney’s Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney’s “The Rescuers” and wrote most of the lyrics and music for the film.Carol is a current Grammy Nominee for the audio book “Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story.”ABOUT THE PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALThe Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards, and our Oscar-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons. The City of Palm Springs is the title sponsor of both festivals. The Film Awards are presented by Kering and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.