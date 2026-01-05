Healthie 2025 Year-End Highlights: Growth, Launch of AI-Native Intelligence by Healthie, and Dual #1 Rankings

EHR platform scales to 45,000 clinicians serving 17M patients while earning national recognition for innovation and workplace culture in its ninth year.

Intelligence by Healthie demonstrates our commitment to harnessing the most powerful tool of our generation - AI - to make healthcare more human.” — Erica Jain, Healthie’s CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthie, the leading EHR and practice management platform powering modern longitudinal care delivery, today announced record 2025 results, including the launch of an AI-powered suite of clinician tools, scale of marketplace partnerships, and #1 workplace rankings in both NYC and LA.RECORD PLATFORM GROWTH AND INNOVATIONHealthie's year-over-year expansion demonstrates accelerating adoption of virtual-first, collaborative care models. Clinicians using Healthie grew to 45,000 clinicians across 17 million patient lives, while sustaining over 3 billion monthly API calls and expanding Healthie Harbor to 75+ partner integrations.In June 2025, Healthie released Dev Assist - the first tool within the suite of AI-powered solutions, “Intelligence by Healthie.” Dev Assist is an open-source AI-integrated developer assistant built on the Model Context Protocol standard, enabling developers to build by leveraging Healthie's GraphQL API using natural language. "We built Healthie Dev Assist to empower developers to move as fast as the technology around them," said Cavan Klinsky, Healthie CTO and Co-Founder. "By bridging our GraphQL API with AI-native tools like Claude and VS Code, we're removing friction and enabling a new level of developer productivity in healthcare.""Intelligence by Healthie demonstrates our commitment to harnessing the most powerful tool of our generation - AI - to make healthcare more human," said Erica Jain, Healthie’s CEO and Co-Founder. "We're abstracting clicks, reducing mental load, automating thousands of micro-actions, and giving time back to clinicians, so they can focus on their patients.”The launch of DevAssist was quickly followed by Scribe. Scribe by Healthie is built directly into Healthie's HIPAA-compliant EHR; the tool automatically generates structured clinical documentation from telehealth sessions during a session. Available to Healthie's entire user base, early results demonstrate that clinicians save 15-20 minutes per session with a satisfaction rating >90%, reclaiming hours weekly from administrative burden.A key differentiator is adaptability: the system utilizes each clinician’s custom charting notes and templates, which commonly vary by appointment type, built within the EHR for seamless integration for subsequent automations across the pre- and post-appointment workflow, with direct integrations into care delivery touchpoints to facilitate asynchronous, longitudinal care. This makes the experience uniquely effective across a range of specialties, including behavioral health, nutrition, functional medicine and longevity, women's health, and primary care.Intelligence by Healthie addresses a critical industry pain point. Research shows that 75% of physicians spend at least one hour daily completing notes after hours, while outpatient clinicians spend nearly half of each patient encounter on documentation and coordination."Providers spend as much time writing about care as they deliver it," said Klinsky. "Documentation fatigue contributes to burnout, lost revenue opportunities, and care quality challenges. Our AI-powered solution directly addresses this burden, helping clinicians reclaim time while improving accuracy and documentation quality."WORKPLACE EXCELLENCE DRIVES DUAL #1 RANKINGSIn 2025, Healthie continued to receive multiple workplace recognitions. On January 7, Built In announced that Healthie received #1 rankings for Best Places to Work in both Los Angeles and New York City, plus placement on six additional national lists—the company's second consecutive year of Built In recognition. Additionally, on June 17, Inc. Magazine named Healthie to its 2025 Best Workplaces list of 514 companies."When we prioritize the well-being, growth, and fulfillment of our team members, we create an environment where innovation, collaboration, and excellence can thrive," said Katie Potter, Director of Talent.The culture of excellence extends to leadership recognition. On September 5, Rock Health named CEO Erica Jain to the prestigious Top 50 in Digital Health – Builders for 2025, honoring leaders who develop and scale products shaping the future of care. Jain also earned placement on Slice of Healthcare's Top Digital Health Leaders 2025 list.RAPID PRODUCT INNOVATION AND ECOSYSTEM GROWTHHealthie’s product and ecosystem earned multiple 2025 recognitions, including: Best EHR & Patient Engagement Software Company (GHP Magazine, second consecutive year), New York Digital Health 100 (third consecutive year).“Healthcare is too big of a problem for any one company to solve alone,” said Klinsky. “Healthie Harbor leverages our API-first platform to enable an ecosystem of builders delivering seamless, end-to-end experiences for personalized, preventative care at scale.” Strategic partnerships have expanded Harbor to 75+ integrations across labs, billing, AI, and communications—forming a robust foundation for an end-to-end tech stack. While healthcare innovation has historically lagged fintech and consumer technology, Healthie is enabling faster, more flexible innovation across one of the world’s largest and most critical industries.Internally, Healthie’s engineering team responsibly shipped hundreds of updates in 2025 , which included: new native clearinghouse integrations for streamlined eligibility and claims, refreshed charting interfaces with smart phrase hotkeys, and Healthie Workflows that automate pre- and post-appointment tasks in a centralized hub. View key released items here and explore Healthie’s public-facing roadmap.LOOKING AHEADEntering 2026, the company is focused on expanding Intelligence by Healthie across care coordination, billing workflows, and clinical decision support, advancing its vision of delivering 100 AI-powered use cases across the EHR to support patients, providers, administrators, and developers. Today, the platform processes millions of appointments each month for customers, including Two Chairs, Hinge Health, Nourish, Found, and Daybreak Health, organizations delivering virtual-first, longitudinal care across specialties historically underserved by hospital-centric EHRs. Healthie pairs this scale with a provider-centric platform designed to reduce clinician burnout while maintaining HIPAA, HITRUST R2, SOC 2 Type II, and ONC certification compliance.ABOUT HEALTHIEHealthie is an API-first EHR and practice management platform built for modern healthcare delivery. Founded in 2016 by CEO Erica Jain and CTO Cavan Klinsky, the company serves 45,000 clinicians caring for 17 million patients across 25+ longitudinal care delivery specialties and thousands of healthcare organizations. Backed by TCV, Birchmere Ventures, and Velvet Sea Ventures, Healthie has raised more than $42M in external capital. For more information, visit www.gethealthie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.