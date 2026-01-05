Climate Commission Executive Director welcomes President Ramaphosa’s appointment of new commissioners

The Executive Director of the Presidential Climate Commission, Ms Dorah Modise has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Commissioners of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC).

The Commission was established in 2020 as a multi-stakeholder body to advise on South Africa’s climate change response measures as well as our just transition development pathways and interventions to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy, and society. The term of the current commissioners ended on 31 December 2025, and the new Commissioners will serve for a period of five years from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2030 in terms of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024).

“We thank and applaud our Chairperson, President Ramaphosa on his well informed and guided decision on the appointment of these diverse leaders of our society and communities, to drive and guide our country just transition journey and climate action efforts” said Ms Dorah Modise PCC Executive Director and Commissioner Designate.

The Commissioners appointed by the President are as follows:

1. Dr Phindile Masangane

2. Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo

3. Ms Ndiambani Magadagela

4. Ms Shaameela Soobramoney

5. Dr Sarushen Pillay

6. Ms Catherine Constantinides

7. Ms Tracy-Lynn Field

8. Ms Khungeka Njobe

9. Ms Zaynab Sadan

10. Dipak Patel

11. Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe

12. Cllr. Kenalemang Phukuntsi

13. Cllr Dr Nasiphi Moya

14. Dr Muhammad Ridwaan Gallant

15. Mr Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu

16. Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli

17. Ms Thandile Zonke

18. Mr Errol Andile Mlambo

19. Prof Imraan Valodia

20. Prof Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni

21. Ms Joanne Yawitch

22. Ms Boitumelo Molete

23. Mr Brandin Abdinor

24. Mr Waheed Hoosen

25. Ms Shamini Harrington

“As we undertake this renewed mandate, we remain cognisant that PCC integrity and convening power depends on the continued engagement of diverse sectors of our society in shaping climate and development policy.” We remain committed to the creation of a just and equitable society working together with all partners to a just transition that leaves no one behind” said Ms Dorah Modise.

The full profiles of the new commissioners will be available on the PCC website: www.climatecommission.org.za from 4 January 2026.

Media enquiries:

Blessing Manale, Executive: Communications and Outreach

E-mail: blessing@climatecommission.org.za

Cell: +27 73 036 5381

#GovZAUpdates