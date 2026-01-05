Submit Release
Government on lightning incident at Mphebatho troop festival in Dertig, North West

Government expresses deep sympathy following the incident that occurred during the annual Mphebatho Troop Festival at Dertig Sports Ground in the North West on Saturday afternoon, 3 January 2026.

The incident, caused by a lightning strike, resulted in more than forty people, mostly spectators and troopers, being adversely affected. Emergency services responded promptly, and those injured were immediately attended to. Patients were taken to Mathibestad Clinic for observation, while others were transferred to Jubilee Hospital for further medical care.

Tragically, the incident has also resulted in loss of life. Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have passed on and wishes all those injured a speedy and full recovery.

Government commends emergency personnel and healthcare workers for their swift response and ongoing care and continues to work closely with relevant authorities to monitor the situation.

