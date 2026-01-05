Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi expresses sadness at passing of 104-year-old Mmutle Mothandi

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has expressed sadness at the passing of the 104-year-old Mma Mmutle Mothandi who passed away on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Last year around October, the 7th administration, led by Premier Mokgosi, intervened on a pressing need that was identified through the Premier's Operation Dignity Programme by building a Temporary Residential Unit and a house which had furniture for Mma Mothandi, who was staying with her children and grandchildren. The family was further provided with cutlery and tools to start a fast-food business, for self-sustenance. At the time, Mma Mothandi appreciated the intervention and believed it would outlive her and would ensure lasting dignity for her family.

The Premier's Operation Dignity Programme commits to ensuring that she gets a funeral service befitting her stature, tenacious character and resilience. The service will be held as follows:

Date: Saturday, 10 January 2026

Venue: Ward 16 Mmamokete Section outside Zeerust, Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

Time: 6:00am

