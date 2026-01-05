Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,040 in the last 365 days.

South Africa urges UN Security Council Session following unilateral military action in Venezuela

The Government of the Republic of South Africa notes with grave concern the recent developments, which were confirmed by the United States that the USA has conducted “a large-scale military strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicholas Maduro, who has been captured along with his wife and flown out of the country”.

South Africa views these actions as a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which mandates that all Member States refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. Furthermore, the Charter does not authorise external military intervention in matters that are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of a sovereign nation.

History has repeatedly demonstrated that military invasions against sovereign states yield only instability and deepening crisis. Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations.

South Africa calls on UN Security, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation.

Enquiries: 

Mr Chrispin Phiri Ministry Spokesperson

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Africa urges UN Security Council Session following unilateral military action in Venezuela

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.