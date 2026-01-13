The Flywheelers launches GEO to boost brand visibility in the AI era

The Flywheelers, a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flywheelers , a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors, has announced the launch of its new GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation), a strategic solution designed to help brands boost their brand visibility as AI generative search reshapes how information is discovered.Unlike traditional SEO, GEO focuses on the signals that matter to large language models and generative engines, ensuring brands are not only visible but also trusted and cited in AI-generated answers. Industry analysis from Muck Rack shows that around 95% of AI citations come from non-paid sources, with roughly 89% linked to earned media, highlighting the critical role of authoritative PR and structured content in this new search landscape.Building on its award-winning Comms Flywheel methodology, which helps brands create sustained momentum and measurable impact, The Flywheelers has developed the AI Visibility Flywheel as the foundation for its GEO service.This five-stage framework, spanning Entity Clarity, Brand Authority Signals, Content Transformation, Technical Optimisation, and a Data Feedback Loop, not only helps brands become trusted, repeatable sources across AI-driven search environments but also provides a clear way to measure and continuously improve performance over time.The Flywheelers’ GEO service is delivered through two strategic phases:1. GEO Audit and Strategy: A deep-dive assessment of a brand’s current AI search visibility, competitive positioning, and authority signals. This phase produces a tailored roadmap that identifies the most valuable opportunities for optimisation across the AI Visibility Flywheel.2. GEO Growth: Ongoing implementation across four integrated workstreams – messaging, content, PR, and technical optimisation – each aligned to the brand’s unique position and priorities. Performance is continuously refined through data analysis and reporting, ensuring measurable progress and sustained visibility.The new offering will be delivered in partnership with SUSO Digital , who will lead on web optimisation and data analysis.Kate Baldwin, Managing Director and Founder of The Flywheelers, said: “Discovery is still multi-channel. People use media outlets, Google, social platforms, and communities to find brands. But large language models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot are fast becoming a starting point for research and recommendations, and brands can’t afford to be invisible in that process. Our new GEO offering is the next evolution of our approach to building momentum for high-growth businesses. It gives them a way to show up with authority, combining the storytelling expertise we’re known for with the technical signals AI relies on.”The launch of GEO reflects The Flywheelers’ commitment to innovation and builds on its reputation as a leading tech PR agency, which was recognised at both the UK Digital Excellence Awards and Global Digital Excellence Awards, where it took home the Standout PR Agency of the Year awards. The service is available immediately for businesses seeking to lead in an AI-first world.For more information on GEO and how The Flywheelers can support your marketing and business goals through strategic PR and communications, visit https://theflywheelers.com/ or get in touch: hello@TheFlywheelers.comAbout The FlywheelersThe Flywheelers is a London-based PR and communications consultancy that builds comms momentum for high-growth businesses and their investors. Its ground-breaking Subscription Model for integrated comms – spanning PR, GEO, content marketing, social media and digital services – is built to deliver the agility and flexibility to meet their rapidly evolving marketing and business needs.

