Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Nusa Nickel Operation Team Celebrating our First Shipment of Lateritic Nickel Material Barge Loading of Lateritic Nickel Material

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Sulawesi, Indonesia and Toronto, Canada. Nusa Nickel Corp. is pleased to provide a year-end update highlighting key achievements in 2025 and outlining strategic priorities for 2026 as the Company continues to build a vertically integrated nickel business in Indonesia.

2025 Year-End Highlights

-Successfully advanced into production during 2025 and became revenue generating from nickel operations in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia

-Established a licensed nickel trading subsidiary approved by the Government of Indonesia, enabling the trading of third-party nickel material and intermediate nickel products

-Expanded commercial optionality across the nickel value chain, including exposure to intermediates such as Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP), Nickel Pig Iron (NPI), Nickel Matte, and Ferronickel

-Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding related to the potential supply of limonite material into an Indonesian MHP processing facility, subject to customary conditions

-Continued to advance corporate development initiatives in preparation for a planned TSX Venture Exchange listing, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions

-Positioned the Company to pursue operational expansion and increased production and trading activity in 2026

Operational Milestones and Production Advancement

The year 2025 marked a major operational inflection point for Nusa Nickel. The Company successfully advanced into production and became revenue generating, validating its operating strategy and positioning Nusa Nickel as the only revenue-producing nickel junior company in North America operating in Indonesia. This milestone reflects management’s execution of extensive groundwork in project development, permitting, and operational readiness.

Trading Platform and Value Chain Expansion

In addition to achieving production status, Nusa Nickel established a dedicated trading subsidiary that was recently approved by the Government of Indonesia through its Sales and Transport License (IPP Nickel Trading License). This subsidiary opens multiple new revenue streams for the Company and supports its long-term strategy of vertical integration by enhancing flexibility, market access, and optionality across the nickel supply chain while complementing its primary production operations.

Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP) and Intermediate Products Strategy

During 2025, Nusa Nickel also advanced its strategy to participate in higher-value intermediate nickel products. The Company entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding related to the potential supply of limonite material into an Indonesian Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP) processing facility, subject to customary conditions and further definitive agreements.

MHP is an established intermediate product within global nickel supply chains and can be further refined into higher-purity nickel products used in battery, industrial, and advanced manufacturing applications. While no assurance can be given that this MHP pathway will be completed on commercial terms, management views the development of mine-to-intermediate optionality as a strategic component of the Company’s longer-term growth strategy.

Corporate Development and Public Market Readiness

Throughout 2025, the Company continued to advance its corporate development initiatives, including entering into a definitive agreement with Genesis Acquisition Corp., a TSX Venture Exchange Capital Pool Company, in connection with a proposed Qualifying Transaction that, if completed, would result in Nusa Nickel becoming the resulting issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to exchange acceptance and other customary closing conditions.

This step provides additional structure and visibility to the Company’s public market pathway and supports the alignment of technical, audit, and financing activities as Nusa Nickel prepares for potential public market participation.

2026 Outlook and Growth Strategy

Looking ahead to 2026, Nusa Nickel is focused on expansion and scale. The Company is actively evaluating additional nickel project opportunities that could further grow its asset base and production profile. Management is also working toward a planned listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions, with the objective of providing greater liquidity, visibility, and access to a broader investor base.

Operationally, Nusa Nickel plans to scale both its production and trading activities in 2026. This includes increasing output from existing operations, expanding trading volumes of third-party material, and further integrating production with downstream market access.

Management Commentary

Brandon Colwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nusa Nickel, commented:

“2025 was a defining year for Nusa Nickel. We transitioned into production, became revenue generating, and secured government approval for our trading subsidiary, all of which materially strengthen our business. We believe our position as the only revenue-producing nickel junior company in North America operating in Indonesia is highly differentiated. As we move into 2026, our focus is on growth, scale, and disciplined execution as we evaluate new projects, advance toward a TSX Venture Exchange listing, and expand both our production and trading platforms to build long-term shareholder value.”

About Nusa Nickel Corp.

Nusa Nickel Corp. is North America’s only revenue-generating nickel producer and licensed trader operating in Indonesia’s world-leading nickel district.

The Company focuses on the responsible sourcing, production, and sale of lateritic nickel material, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and supporting local communities. In addition to its production activities, Nusa Nickel is a licensed nickel trader, enabling it to source and supply nickel ore from third-party producers and expand its market footprint across Indonesia.

For more information, please visit www.nusanickel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans for operational expansion, production and trading growth, evaluation of additional nickel projects, development of intermediate product pathways including MHP, and a potential listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, commodity price volatility, operational risks associated with operating in Indonesia, availability of financing, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.